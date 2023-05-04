New EU Envoy Recognizes Commitment to Rebuilding UK-EU Relations | european union





New EU special envoy to London, Pedro Serrano, senses he may have come to the UK at a good time, saying there are signs that both sides want to develop relations on many fronts amid disagreements over Northern Ireland protocol implementation. I did. Serrano, who served as former chief of staff for the European Union (EU) High Representative and before that as head of defense at the European Union (EU) Foreign Action Agency, is a true diplomat. His expertise in the post-Russian invasion of Ukraine means he is ideally positioned to pitch to the UK to build closer ties on foreign and defense policy.

I believe we have reached a good point in making and finalizing an agreement on the Windsor framework that has rebuilt trust between the EU and the UK,” he said in the first interview.

Obviously, the very rich relationship between the UK and the EU was affected by Brexit, but the foundation of the relationship is very strong and we are fighting together to rebuild security in Europe after the terrible Russian attack.

When asked why the Northern Ireland negotiations were successful, he praised both sides but admitted that he was also concerned about the invasion of Ukraine.

As with most international relations, there is not one cause for change, but many. Certainly personality makes a difference. It was a fundamental decision that arrived with very clear commitment on our part, shown by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, Vice President Maro Epobi and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. .

But also fundamental is that all Europeans are collectively facing one of the greatest threats to their security, livelihoods and values ​​in decades. So, in a way, it was easy to have very pragmatically oriented people who were very conscious of the challenges they faced to demonstrate a willingness to rebuild strong relationships beyond Brexit.

He also cautiously suggests that both sides should learn to walk together before running. The meat and drink of his future work will be revised protocols and future implementations of trade and cooperation agreements, including talks on Britain’s participation in the Horizon research program or the EU Sustainability Act bill. Take a look at what this means for 4,000 EU laws that were kept in the statute books to be automatically scrapped at the end of the year to ensure continuity.

He pointed to concerns about illegal migration legislation in the UK if ECHR breaches are necessary. The European Union considers this a fundamental problem and hopes that our partners will also continue to support the European Court of Human Rights and, of course, the Council of Europe as one of the backbones of respect for the human person. Continental European rights, he says.

On the positive side, he welcomes Britain’s participation in the still fledgling European Political Community, the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron, which brings nearly 50 EU and non-EU countries together at the head of government to discuss common interests. The UK attended the first meeting of the EPC under the leadership of Liz Trusss and London has now agreed to host the fourth meeting expected in the first half of 2024. The EPC is a very useful structure for European leaders as it fills the void. , says Serrano.

Nor does he rule out the start of a regular EU-UK summit. These meetings with third countries that have not yet been discussed but are very close to the EU are normal. Is this normal evolution and development for the future? Be that as it may, the decision is up to the leader.

But where he has the most potential for cooperation is in the defense sector, an area excluded from the Withdrawal Agreement. He said Britain had been at the forefront of developing EU defense policy since Prime Minister Tony Blair and Jacques Chirac agreed in Saint-Malo in 1998. The UK has always been behind most of the initiatives developed in the architecture of security and defense policy.

He said tensions between the EU’s strategic autonomy and NATO’s role had become clear and would reassure Britain. It is an axis of the EU treaty that NATO is the way to solve collective defense. So nothing within the European Union’s security defense efforts poses any kind of threat to NATO.

All tools of European defense policy are open. Everything from participating in crisis management operations to developing defense capabilities through the European Defense Fund is open to third countries. It is a policy that wants to work with allies and international partners who can contribute to the effort. So these policies are also open to the UK.

He pointed out that the UK has already applied for participation in the Military Mobility Project, one of about 50 projects the EU is calling Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO). Already joined by other NATO members, including the United States, Norway and Canada, the project is designed to facilitate the movement of soldiers and assets within EU borders.

Serrano sees this as just a start. There are many doors through which the UK can come together, whether it be through crisis management operations, coordinated sea presence mechanisms, capacity development or cooperation in the field of military requisition management.

This war exposed the weakness of all member states’ armies. Nobody was preparing for a conventional war in Europe. This is what is happening in Ukraine.

The need to provide such critical military assistance to other partners affected by the aggressor was not foreseen. So yes, weaknesses have been revealed and we need to address them together.

