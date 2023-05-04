How a US debt crisis could cause a recession – bad





WASHINGTON, May 3 — A fight between Republicans and Democrats over the debt ceiling could push the U.S. economy into a recession even if the standoff doesn’t actually trigger a default, analysts say — and a much worse downturn with maybe 7.5 million people out of work if that’s the case.

Already, some corners of the vast US debt market are feeling severe pressure after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that by early June the government could run out of money to keep up to date on its bills – whether it’s payments owed to foreign or domestic investors in treasury bills, federal employees and contractors or Social Security retirees.

Total government spending averages about $525 billion per month. Much of that, about $225 billion on average in the first quarter, is deficit spending.

Reaching the debt ceiling would mean that the government could no longer manage this budget deficit, dealing an immediate blow to millions of Americans who depend directly or indirectly on government money.

A market slump from what would be an unprecedented US default would result in the loss of billions of additional dollars.

And while analysts have offered a few workarounds to keep the money flowing, including invoking a constitutional provision that could be challenged in court, not all have been tested.

Investors take risk seriously. Yields on as many as $650 billion in Treasury securities maturing in the first half of June hit record highs after Yellen’s announcement, reflecting the increased likelihood that they will not be repaid on time.

The cost of insuring US public debt against default has reached its highest level since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

“I don’t think there are many people in the market who would be betting heavily that there will be a default. Most people I talk to think there will be a compromise between the Republicans and the White House. “said Lou Brien, analyst. at DRW Trading. “But the odds aren’t zero, so the market is pricing in the possibility that it’s too late to avoid some sort of funding problem.”

All of this is happening as the economic outlook darkens anyway.

TO TAKE SOME FRESH AIR

National Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic was already expecting a recession later this year, as the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes aimed at fighting inflation increase borrowing costs for households. and businesses and slow bank lending. All of this is inflating the tires of the economy and could start to drive up the unemployment rate, now at a historic low of 3.5%.

Some leading economic policymakers like those at the Fed predicted as early as last December that the unemployment rate would be about 1 percentage point higher by the end of 2023.

A debt crisis and a default on even some of the interest payments due each day would get things done, Bostjancic said. To make the payments it could, the government would have to cut spending on everything it could.

“It immediately affects cash flow that goes to individuals or businesses,” she said. “It will directly feed the GDP, it reinforces the recession scenario.”

Indeed, the weak 1.1% annualized growth rate of US gross domestic product recorded in the first quarter was already seen as the likely high point of the year.

The depth and duration of the effects, she and others say, very much depends on the duration of nonpayments, which in turn will be shaped by the reaction of financial markets — strongly, she and others say.

During the 2008 financial crisis, for example, Congress initially rejected the Treasury’s proposed bailout fund for banks, but the record crash in stock prices and rising bond yields that followed quickly changed. of opinion. Lawmakers approved the plan days later.

If even this reaction does not prompt Congress to quickly lift the debt ceiling, a prolonged breach of the so-called “X date” could catapult a relatively mild recession – with between 1 and 2 million jobs lost and the unemployment rate hitting around 5% – in something far more painful, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, estimated in a report in March.

In its worst-case scenario of a protracted breach, with the government forced to cut spending for an extended period and consumer and business sentiment crushed by the political stalemate and resulting financial chaos, unemployment is soaring to more than 8% – a loss of between 7.5 million and 8 million jobs – and is slow to recover.

With U.S. credit likely permanently impaired, “the economy’s long-term growth prospects are also weakened,” Zandi wrote.

Between those two scenarios, Zandi said the next toughest economic outcome would be the House Republican plan calling for drastic spending cuts. A recession would be slower in coming – likely not before 2024 – but unemployment in this case peaks at nearly 6% and recovers even more slowly than in a prolonged break.

