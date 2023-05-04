Reviews | The chaotic nature of the evacuation from Sudan is symbolic of American failure





For most Americans, the US government’s chaotic approach to Sudan only became clear last month when fighting erupted, forcing thousands of US citizens to scramble for safety. But for observers close to Sudan, the messy evacuation effort is just the latest incident in years of failed politics.

Since April 15, when Sudan’s two most powerful generals began attacking each other, the country has descended into widespread violence, driving Sudanese and foreign nationals to flee the capital, Khartoum. On Monday, the United Nations warned that the humanitarian crisis in Sudan is on the verge of becoming a real disaster and, if the fighting continues, 800,000 potential refugees could cause a regional crisis.

The US government seems to have been caught off guard. On April 23, military helicopters evacuated the embassy in Khartoum, but the Biden administration said security conditions prevented the rescue of deprived American citizens, leaving many to seek help from other nations. As several other countries evacuated their populations, Americans on the ground lamented the lack of support from their governments as they made life-and-death decisions.

After days of criticism, on April 29 the US Department of Defense deployed armed drones to protect a convoy of Americans making the harrowing journey from Khartoum to Port Sudan. Two other such convoys have since arrived in Port Sudan. In Washington, lawmakers from both parties had called on the administration to prepare for such a scenario.

The ongoing violence and crisis in Sudan comes as no surprise to anyone paying attention, James Risch (Idaho), the ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told me. The reason why the administration, which has been working on this issue since day one, did not see the troop build-up in Khartoum or other warning signs as sufficient reason to act speaks to the most significant failures of his politics.

As National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has pointed out, Sudan is not Afghanistan, where the United States had special obligations. Still, it’s hard not to notice that in both circumstances, the administration didn’t have a good plan for getting the Americans out, and then struggled to come up with one on the fly.

The greatest failure of American policy in Sudan dates back to at least 2019. It was when soldiers loyal to Sudanese army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those loyal to General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the paramilitary forces of Rapid Support (RSF), overthrew Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir following popular protests. The two forces now clash.

After Bashir’s impeachment, US congressional leaders from both parties began to call for more diplomatic attention and resources to support Sudan’s transition to democracy. But the Trump and Biden administrations have done little to advance this reform or convince the two generals that there will be consequences if they break their promises.

In October 2021, the generals eliminated the civilian leadership for good. But President Biden has imposed no sanctions on them for their power grab, human rights abuses and growing state corruption. As the infighting escalated, the United States ceded international diplomatic leadership to other countries and failed to sufficiently support civil society groups opposed to military rule.

Sudan is a prime example of what happens when the United States doesn’t mean what it says and seeks short-term solutions to long-term problems, Risch said.

To be sure, over the past two weeks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been active in Sudan, involving himself in evacuation efforts and working to establish a meaningful ceasefire. But that stands in contrast to the lack of high-level attention given to the country over the past two years.

John Godfrey, the US ambassador to Sudan, only took office last September. The State Department’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Mike Hammer, is the third person to hold the post in two years. Officials say bureaucratic turf battles within the State Department’s Africa bureau have limited its authority over the Sudan issue.

Many experts say the democratic transition in Sudan was a long wait and that imposing sanctions on the generals would not have been effective. But they, too, say the administration mishandled politics. If the Biden team didn’t want to bet on real reform, they argue, they should have at least played a bigger role in shaping events.

We kind of pretended there was a transition when there wasn’t, said J. Peter Pham, a distinguished member of the Atlantic Council and former US special envoy for the Sahel region. . We should have engaged both parties with a plan to get things done rather than wiggling our fingers.

From now on, the United States no longer has a diplomatic presence on the ground. Increasing US engagement in Sudan at this stage would be difficult. But the United States shouldn’t just sit on the sidelines and watch Africa’s third-largest country slide further into crisis.

Biden talks big game on democracy, but his team has often taken a hands-off approach to countries struggling with democratic transitions. The goal of presidents in the Middle East and North Africa has been described as the end of failed states. In Sudan, this policy has failed.

