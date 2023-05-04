Russia accuses US of being behind Ukrainian attack on Kremlin





Russia claimed on Thursday that the United States was behind an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin which it says was a Ukrainian attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The accusation, made without citing any evidence, comes less than 24 hours after Moscow said it foiled a nighttime drone strike on a building that is the heart of the country’s government and Putin’s residence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Washington orchestrated the incident. The United States quickly dismissed the charge, saying it had nothing to do with it, as did Ukraine.

We are well aware that decisions regarding such a level of terrorist attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington, Peskov said during his daily briefing with reporters. kyiv only does what it is told to do.

Peskov dismissed US and Ukrainian attempts to deny the drone incident as absolutely ridiculous.

A Russian investigation into the incident is ongoing, he said, adding that Moscow’s response would involve thoughtful, balanced and appropriate measures in the interests of our country, without specifying what they might be. The Russian Security Council, chaired by Putin, is due to meet on Friday.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismissed Peskov’s claim.

I can assure you that there was no US involvement. Either way, it didn’t involve us, he said in an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe earlier Thursday. We have nothing to do with it, so Peskov is just lying there, plain and simple.

He added that the United States did not encourage or allow Ukraine to strike at Russia.

Three US officials, speaking to NBC News on Wednesday, said the United States had no prior knowledge of an attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denied that his country was behind the attack. We are not attacking Putin or Moscow, he said at a press conference in Finland on Wednesday.

We are fighting in our own territory, defending our villages and towns, he added. We don’t even have enough weapons for that. That’s why we don’t use them elsewhere. We have a deficit. We cannot use everything and everywhere.

Asked about Putin’s reaction when informed of the alleged attack, Peskov said the Russian leader always remains calm, collected, clear in the assessments and commands he gives in dire situations.

Putin was in the Kremlin on Thursday and staff were working normally, he said.

Peskov said earlier Putin was not in the building at the time of the alleged attack, and analysts dismissed suggestions it was a serious assassination attempt.

But hardliners demanded a reaction, with some calling for a retaliatory strike against Zelenskyy.

The incident took place ahead of Russia’s celebration on Tuesday of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, a significant holiday that will present a high-profile opportunity for Putin to rally Russians behind the war.

Peskov said the air defenses would be strengthened and that was happening anyway for the military parade in Red Square. He said the parade would proceed as normal and include a speech by Putin.

Russia has frequently accused the United States of making key decisions for Ukraine during the war. Putin, his officials and state media have repeatedly declared that Russia is at war with NATO. The expansion of the military alliance in Central and Eastern Europe was one of the pretexts for the Russian invasion.

The United States gave Ukraine more than $77 billion in military and humanitarian aid, but sought to ensure that its weapons would not be used in attacks on Russian soil.

Washington announced $2.6 billion in additional funding on Wednesday, including $500 million for battlefield weapons such as artillery, tank ammunition, mortars, rockets and tankers.

The news comes ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive which will see kyiv’s army attempt to seize lands captured by Russian forces.

A spate of recent incidents has seen explosions hit sites inside both countries as both sides appeared to set the stage for the fight to come.

patrick smith

Henry Austin and Reuters contributed.

