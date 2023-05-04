US Federal Reserve votes to raise interest rates to 16-year high | Federal Reserve





The US Federal Reserve voted on Wednesday to raise interest rates to a 16-year high, even as a banking crisis left the economy reeling.

The quarter-point hike in the Fed’s benchmark interest rate was the 10th hike since March 2022, when interest rates were at zero and the Fed launched its rapid inflation-fighting campaign . The interest rate is now between 5% and 5.25%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has always argued that the central bank should prioritize curbing inflation, which hit a 40-year high in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Fed said the banking system was sound and resilient.

The tightening of credit conditions for households and businesses should weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The magnitude of these effects remains uncertain. The committee remains very attentive to inflation risks, the Fed said.

The statement hinted that the Fed’s fastest rate hike in 40 years may be coming to an end. The statement cut out a sentence suggesting further increases might be appropriate that was included in its latest rate hike announcement.

At a press conference, Powell said: There’s a feeling that, you know, was much closer to the end than the beginning. But he warned that future political actions will depend on how events unfold.

Congress is currently at odds over the governments’ borrowing limit and Powell said it was essential that a deal be reached. No one should assume the Fed can shield the economy from the potential short- and long-term effects of not paying our bills on time, he said.

In March, the annual inflation rate was 5%, down from its peak of 9.1% in June and its lowest rate since 2021. Inflation has steadily declined over the past few months, but remains well above the Fed’s 2% target rate.

Although headline inflation has cooled in recent months, much of the decline has been seen in the volatile energy sector, which a year ago saw a price spike following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy and food prices, rose slightly in March as house prices rose 8.2% over the past year. Fed officials have likely been paying attention to this issue alongside signs that the job market remains robust. In March, 236,000 jobs were added to the labor market.

But there have been signs that the economy is starting to cool. Consumer spending stabilized and the U.S. manufacturing sector hit a nearly three-year low in March after years of growth following the pandemic.

It is the fourth quarter-point hike, making it one of the smallest increases after the Fed raised four consecutive three-quarter-point hikes in the summer and fall as interest rates interest was skyrocketing in 40 years.

Still, some expected the Fed to halt its streak of hikes at its last board meeting in March, which came just two weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Although the Fed was considering a half-point hike, it raised rates by a quarter-point, which was seen as an acknowledgment that the banking crisis was also likely to negatively affect the economy. .

This week, First Republic became the latest midsize US bank to collapse after worried depositors withdrew $100 billion in funds.

But despite the banking crisis, in recent weeks various Fed staffers have publicly suggested that at least one more rate hike, and possibly more, is on the table.

Whether or not the Fed will pause or pivot going forward is unclear as officials will continue to closely monitor key economic data for signs of a slowing economy.

