CMA Begins Initial Review of Artificial Intelligence Models





Foundational models, including large-scale language models and generative artificial intelligence (AI), which have emerged in the last five years, have the potential to significantly change the way people and businesses do it. To ensure innovation in AI continues in a way that benefits consumers, businesses and the UK economy, the Government is asking regulators, including the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to think about how innovative development and deployment of AI can be supported. requested. Five overarching principles: safety, security and robustness; Adequate transparency and explainability; equity; accountability and governance; Competitive potential and rewards.

In line with the Government’s AI White Paper and the CMA’s role in supporting open and competitive markets, this review understands how foundational models are being developed and produces an assessment of the conditions and principles that will best guide the development and use of foundational models. I’m going to do it. future.

This initial review will:

Examine competitive markets for the underlying models and how their use may evolve Explore the opportunities and risks these scenarios may bring to competition and consumer protection Create guiding principles to support competition and protect consumers as AI-based models develop

Advances in AI address a number of important issues, including safety, security, copyright, privacy, human rights, and how markets work. As many of these issues are being considered by governments or other regulatory bodies, this initial review will focus on questions where CMA is best suited to address the potential impact of developing AI-based models for competition and consumer protection.

Sarah Cardell, CEO of CMA, said:

AI has exploded into the public consciousness over the past few months, but it’s been on our radar for a while. It is a rapidly evolving technology and has the potential to transform the way businesses compete and drive significant economic growth.

It is important that UK businesses and consumers can easily access the potential benefits of this innovative technology while ensuring that people are protected from issues such as false or misleading information. Our goal is to help this rapidly expanding new technology in a way that ensures an open and competitive market and effective consumer protection.

CMA is seeking views and evidence from stakeholders and welcomes submissions through June 2, 2023. CMA encourages stakeholders to be proactive in responding and identifying relevant evidence.

Following evidence gathering and analysis, the CMA plans to publish a report explaining the findings in September 2023.

Any updates from CMA working in this area can be found on the Artificial Intelligence Cases page.

Note to Editors: Launch Documents The CMA has functions under section 5 of the Companies Act 2002 (General Review Functions) to obtain, compile and review information on matters relating to the performance of functions. CMA is conducting this review (among other things) to ensure that we have enough information to make an informed decision regarding the operation. CMA has been proactive and forward-looking in the face of the emergence of new technologies or emerging markets. This includes the development of internal horizontal scanning capabilities to identify emerging technologies and trends in the digital marketplace. Foundation models have been prioritized in the CMA 2022 scan for important future technology developments. In March 2023, the UK government released a white paper on AI, citing the importance of an innovative and proportionate approach to regulating how AI is used to realize the benefits it provides. The CMA will work closely with fellow members of the Office for AI and the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) to review and share findings with Government to help inform the UK’s AI strategy. CMA is collaborating with business, academia and public policy stakeholders in the sector and welcomes views or evidence on the underlying model through June 2, 2023. Basic models include copyright and intellectual property rights, online safety, data protection, security and more, but these are outside the scope of this review. All press inquiries should be directed to the CMA Public Relations Office by emailing [email protected] or calling 020 3738 6460.

