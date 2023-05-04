Russia accuses the United States of attacking the Kremlin by drone





Topline

The Russian government on Thursday blamed the United States for an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin that it sees as an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin, providing no evidence for its claims, further aggravating concerns. tensions after Ukraine denied Russia’s previous claims that Kiev was responsible for the drone attack.

Russian policemen guard Red Square in front of the Kremlin on May 3 in Moscow, Russia.

Getty Images Key Facts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed the United States was the mastermind behind the drone strike, in which two drones were shot down early Wednesday morning by Russian forces.

Russia has alleged without evidence that the attack was an assassination attempt on Putin, who was not injured in the attack, saying it views the actions as a planned terrorist attack and an attempt on the president.

Peskov called the attempts to disavow the attack by the Ukrainian and American governments absolutely ridiculous, quoted by Sky News, adding: We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are not made in Kiev but in Washington.

US officials said Wednesday they had no advance knowledge of the attack, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cast doubt on Russia’s claims, saying he would take anything that came out. from the Kremlin with a very large salt shaker.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack, with Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office tweeting, Ukraine is waging an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on Russian Federation territory. Russia.

The US State Department pointed Forbes to comments made Wednesday by State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, who said the United States was unable to confirm the authenticity of the report on the drone strike and reaffirmed US support for Ukraine, but noted that the United States had been clear and consistent. .. not to encourage or allow Ukrainians to strike beyond its borders.

To monitor

Podolyak alleged in his statement on Wednesday that Russia’s allegations about the drone attack were part of a larger Kremlin offensive, saying Russia was clearly planning a full-scale terrorist attack and that something was going on in [Russia], but certainly without the Ukrainian drones over the Kremlin. Russia said it would take retaliatory action when and where it saw fit in response to the drone attack.

Further reading

Ukraine denies trying to assassinate Putin: Forbes

