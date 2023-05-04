Russia claims US was behind Kremlin drone attack prompting swift denial





Kremlin administration shifts focus from Kyiv to WashingtonAllegation goes beyond previous charges against USWashington denies chargeSecurity experts: Incident implausible as attempted assassinationIncident occurred six days before the showcase of the Victory Day in Red Square

May 4 (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday accused the United States of being behind a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow intended to kill President Vladimir Putin.

A day after blaming Ukraine for what it called a terrorist attack, the Kremlin administration shifted the focus to the United States, but without providing evidence. The White House was quick to dismiss the charge.

Ukraine also denied any involvement in the incident in the early hours of Wednesday, when video footage showed two flying objects approaching the Senate Palace inside the Kremlin walls and one exploding with a flash of light. .

“Attempts to deny this, both in Kiev and in Washington, are of course absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are not made in Kiev but in Washington,” said Putin’s spokesman Dmitry. Peskov.

He said the United States was “undoubtedly” behind the incident and added – again without providing evidence – that Washington often selects both the targets for Ukraine to attack and the means to attack them. tackle.

“This is also often dictated from across the ocean… In Washington, they must clearly understand that we know this,” Peskov said.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC television that the Russian claims were false and that Washington does not encourage or allow Ukraine to strike outside its borders.

Russia has increasingly declared that it sees the United States as a direct participant in the war, with the intention of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Moscow. The United States denies this, saying it is arming Ukraine to defend itself and retake territory that Moscow has illegally seized in more than 14 months of war.

CALLS TO KILL ZELENSKIY

However, Peskov’s allegation went further than previous Kremlin accusations against Washington.

Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time, and security analysts dismissed the idea that the incident was a serious assassination attempt.

But Russia has said it reserves the right to retaliate, and hardliners including former President Dmitry Medvedev have said it should now “physically eliminate” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Peskov declined to say whether Moscow considered Zelenskiy a legitimate target.

He said Russia had a range of options and the response would be carefully considered and balanced. He said an urgent investigation was underway.

Putin was in the Kremlin on Thursday and staff were working normally, he said.

The incident came less than a week before Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9 marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II – a significant holiday and an opportunity for Putin to rally the Russians behind what he calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. .

Peskov said the air defenses would be reinforced, and that was happening anyway for the military parade in Red Square, the centerpiece of the holiday, just above the Kremlin wall from the site of the alleged attack.

He said the parade would proceed as normal and include a speech by Putin.

Reuters reporting; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Marc Trevelian

Thomson Reuters

Editor-in-chief on Russia and the CIS. Has worked as a journalist on 7 continents and has reported in over 40 countries, with assignments in London, Wellington, Brussels, Warsaw, Moscow and Berlin. Covered the breakup of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. Security correspondent from 2003 to 2008. Speaks French, Russian and German (rusty) and Polish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-accuses-us-being-behind-alleged-kremlin-drone-attack-2023-05-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos