The United States has more banks than anywhere else on Earth, and that’s importantExBulletin





The Bank of Bird-in-Hand in Pennsylvania is one of more than 4,000 lenders nationwide. He thrived on catering to the Amish community in the town of Bird-in-Hand. Its mobile branches, like the one pictured here, travel to remote parts of the state, taking ATMs and a teller with them. Bank of Bird-in-Hand .

Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and now, First Republic Bank.

The failure of three small lenders in less than two months has shaken the entire global banking industry with potentially major economic ramifications. And the banking turmoil continues, with shares of regional lenders such as PacWest slipping this week.

This has caused many to wonder: why does the United States have so many banks and pose a risk to the economy?

The United States has more than 4,000 small banks. This is more than any other country in the world and more than all the small banks in the whole European Union combined.

Here’s why the country ended up with so many lenders and what that means for the US economy.

Why does the United States have so many small banks?

It all started more than a century ago. Before the days of big, sprawling national banks like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, Americans simply didn’t trust the big banks.

“When America was in its infancy, we had a sort of populist distrust of big banks, especially big city banks,” says Richard Squire, a law professor at Fordham University who specializes in finance and banking law. . “Were they totally trustworthy? Would they go after farmers and small businesses, which might not be as sophisticated?

To address these concerns and protect smaller banks, many states have implemented so-called bank branch laws.

“These made it illegal to operate a bank from more than one building,” Squire said. “So every small town in America had its own local bank.

At one point in the 1920s there were nearly 30,000 banks in the United States

Investors rush to withdraw their savings during a stock market crash, circa 1929. Hulton Archive/Getty Images .

Hulton Archive/Getty Images The big problem for small banks

But all these small banks posed a big problem for the American economy: they would go bankrupt all the time and people would lose everything.

Bank runs would spread like contagions, leaving entire communities devastated.

But something happened in 1934 that completely changed the game for small banks: the federal deposit insurance system.

It was a federal government guarantee that it would back any deposit in any bank up to $2,500 in 1934 ($250,000 today).

It was a Depression-era measure to stabilize the collapsing banking system, but it ended up being a game-changer for smaller banks.

“It really helps smaller banks compete with larger banks in terms of perceived security,” Squire said.

Bank branch laws that limited the growth of lenders have mostly disappeared. Yet the number of banks in the United States remains far greater than any other country.

How Small Banks Shaped the Economy

The large number of small banks in the United States has shaped the economy in many ways. On the one hand, says Squire, the banking sector is far more important than it otherwise would be.

And that means a lot more lending since lending is a key way for banks to make money. Squire says there are probably a lot more mortgages, small business loans and other loans in the United States than there would be if there weren’t so many banks.

It can be a great strength. The abundant availability of credit has been credited with the strong start-up culture in the United States

But it can also be a great weakness. Overly aggressive lending practices were a major cause of the 2008 financial crisis, a crisis that also focused on banks that most people hadn’t heard of.

People line up outside a Silicon Valley Bank office in Santa Clara, California on March 13. Days after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, customers lined up to try and get their money back from the failing bank. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images .

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The case of small banks

But some see small banks as the superpower of the US economy. Small banks allow loans to be tailored to particular communities. They know the risks and opportunities of a region and their community far better than some giant multinational institutions.

Example: The Bird-in-Hand Bank. It opened in Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania in 2013.

It was the first bank to open after the global financial crisis and captured national attention. After years of bailouts, crises and economic struggles, people thought it was foolish to open a bank.

The bank’s CEO, Lori Maley, was not worried. She knew the community and she was confident that the bank would succeed.

Bird-in-Hand is located in the heart of Amish country. Maley says Amish customers have very specific banking needs that most banks can’t meet.

“On the one hand, Amish customers couldn’t go to a regular bank and get a mortgage,” she explains. “Their property is non-compliant: it has no electricity.”

The Bank of Bird-in-Hand offers special loans for Amish homes and farms. Also some special accommodations like a drive-thru that caters to horse-drawn buggies.

“We actually have a great shot of a horse looking out the drive-thru window,” Maley laughs.

A horse looks in the window of the Bird-in-Hand Bank drive-thru. Because it caters to the local Amish community, it has to offer special accommodations like branches that accommodate horse-drawn buggies. Bank of Bird-in-Hand .

Also, since traveling on horseback takes a lot of time, the Bank of Bird-in-Hand has several mobile branches that it takes to more remote areas. This is called the Gelt bus. (Gelt is the Old German word for silver.)

The Gelt Bus is built into a motorhome. It has an ATM and teller machine and operates on a circuit through more remote parts of Pennsylvania.

The strategies worked. Bird-in-Hand now has six locations, four Gelt buses and a billion dollar capital. Demand has always been high. At one point there were queues outside the door of customers waiting to open accounts.

“We had Amish people sitting on the floor, sitting everywhere,” Maley recalled. “It was really amazing.”

But small banks can still get in trouble

Still, smaller banks can pose risks and this has been highlighted by the bankruptcies of all three lenders over the past two months.

Smaller lenders may be more vulnerable to shocks, such as the sudden bank run that led to the demise of Silicon Valley Bank. And bank runs can happen much faster now that people can communicate and move their money almost instantly.

And the failure of a small bank is not necessarily an isolated event. The demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature has raised fears that other smaller lenders will also face a bank run.

Fordham’s Squire thinks the events of the past two months are likely to mean far fewer small banks in the near future as small lenders find themselves under increased scrutiny, possibly facing tougher regulation and dwindling depositor numbers. .

Americans have already withdrawn nearly $200 billion from small banks in the past two months. Most of them put that money in a handful of very large banks that felt safer.

And, in fact, when Signature Bank shares crashed, it was a big bank that came to the rescue: JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s biggest lender, just got a whole lot bigger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/04/1173488958/silicon-valley-bank-signature-first-republic-bank-failures

