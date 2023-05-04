



The Biden administration still doesn’t have a leading theory on who was behind the drone attack or why it happened, and the US still doesn’t know how the event will change the war, if any. appropriate, a US official told POLITICO.

We still don’t know what happened here, another US official said. The two officials were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive internal intelligence matters.

Peskov’s indictment came after two drones hit Moscow around 2 a.m. Wednesday in what Russia immediately dismissed as an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin by Ukraine without evidence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied the charge and US officials have said they have no advanced knowledge of the attacks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would take any complaints coming from the Kremlin with a big salt shaker.

We are not attacking Putin or Moscow, Zelenskyy told Nordic broadcaster TV2 during a trip to Finland on Wednesday. We fight on our territory. Defended our villages and towns. We don’t have enough weapons for that.

Peskov reportedly told a press conference earlier Thursday that attempts to deny this, both in kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that the decisions on such actions, on such terrorist attacks, are not taken in kyiv but in Washington.

kyiv only does what it is told to do, Peskov said.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate panel Thursday that the intelligence community lacked the information to make an independent assessment of Russia’s claims during an exchange with Sen. Tom Cotton (R- Ark.).

Big if true, as the Kids Say Today, Cotton joked about Russia’s claims during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. Perhaps reason to think that these claims may be exaggerated.

Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, suggested Russia’s claims sounded like disinformation. Haines agreed that Putin did not often spend the night in the Kremlin, while Berrier agreed that video footage of the incident did not suggest the drones involved could cause serious damage.

Kirby said on MSNBC that the United States does not encourage or allow Ukraine to strike within Russian borders, saying we certainly do not dictate the conditions under which they defend themselves or the operations they lead.

Senior administration officials told POLITICO on Wednesday they were working to confirm whether the alleged strike was ordered by Kiev, carried out by a pro-Ukrainian rogue group, or a false flag operation by Russia.

During a surprise trip to the Netherlands on Thursday, Zelenskyy reiterated his call for a special tribunal to hold Putin accountable for war crimes.

We all want to see a different Vladimir here in The Hague, Zelenskyy said. The one who deserves to be condemned for these criminal acts right here in the capital of international law.

The International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, in March issued an international arrest warrant against Putin for the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war. Although the court does not have the power to prosecute the crime of assault, Zelenskyy said the rules must change.

If we want real justice, we must not look for excuses and must not refer to the shortcomings of current international law, but take bold decisions that will correct the shortcomings that unfortunately exist in international law, Zelenskyy said in a speech.

Alex Ward, Anthony Adragna and Lara Seligman contributed to this report.

