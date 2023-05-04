UK competition watchdog begins reviewing AI markets | artificial intelligence (AI)





UK competition watchdogs have been shooting across the bow of companies competing to commercialize artificial intelligence technologies amid growing fears of the spread of misinformation and major disruption to the job market.

With growing pressure from global regulators to step up scrutiny of the technology, competition and market authorities have said they will be looking at the underlying systems or underlying models behind AI tools like ChatGPT. An initial review, described by one legal expert as a forewarning for the sector, is expected to release results in September.

In the US, Vice President Kamala Harris invited the CEOs of leading AI companies ChatGPT, Microsoft and Alphabet, which owns Google, to the White House on Thursday to discuss how to address safety concerns related to the technology.

The Federal Trade Commission, which oversees competition in the United States, also signaled this week that it is watching closely, saying that its employees are focusing on how companies are using AI technology in ways that can have a real, tangible impact on consumers. I sent. Meanwhile, the Italian data watchdog lifted a temporary ban on ChatGPT last week after OpenAI addressed data usage and privacy concerns.

Sir Patrick Valance, the government’s outgoing science adviser, has urged ministers to stay ahead of the profound social and economic changes AI can unleash, saying the impact on jobs could be as great as the Industrial Revolution.

On Monday, the president of computing company IBM said it expects to stop hiring for roles that could be replaced by AI over the next few years, saying that a third of the company’s non-customer-facing jobs for about 7,800 roles could be impacted. revealed.

The turmoil has spilled over into the stock market, which wiped hundreds of millions of pounds from shares of British education firm Pearson this week. You said ChatGPT is impacting customer growth.

CMA CEO Sarah Cadel said AI has the potential to change the way businesses and consumers compete, but consumers must be protected.

AI has entered the public consciousness over the past few months, but it’s been on our radar for some time, Cardell said. It is important that UK businesses and consumers can easily access the potential benefits of this innovative technology while ensuring that people are protected from issues such as false or misleading information.

ChatGPT and Google’s rival Bard service tend to provide misinformation in response to user prompts, and anti-misinformation organization NewsGuard revealed this week that chatbots masquerading as journalists are running nearly 50 AI-generated content farms. .

The CMA review looks at how the underlying model market may evolve, what opportunities and risks exist for consumers and competition, and formulates guiding principles to support competition and protect consumers.

The major players in AI are Alphabet, which owns the world’s leading AI business from Microsoft, OpenAI, of which Microsoft is an investor, and UK-based DeepMind. Leading AI startups include Anthropic and Stability AI, the UK company behind Stable Diffusion.

Alex Haffner, a competition partner at British law firm Fladgate, said the initial review announcement was a forewarning for companies developing AI models.

Given the current direction of the regulatory journey and the fact that the CMA has decided to commit resources to this area, its announcement should be seen as a sort of advance warning against the aggressive development of AI programs not subject to proper scrutiny.

Watchdog has been asked by the Minister to consider how it can support the development and use of AI, guided by five principles: safety, transparency, fairness, accountability, and the ability of newcomers to challenge established AI players.

Verity Egerton-Doyle, UK co-technical director at Linklaters law firm, said the CMA saw an opportunity to lead a global discussion on these issues.

It was not surprising that CMA decided to review AI, she said. It has been known for some time that the CMA is keen to understand and master what the role of competition law is in this important new area.

