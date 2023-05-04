How a US default would affect US households





The news this week that the government has less than a month before it can start defaulting has accelerated deliberations on how to avoid hitting the debt ceiling, the legal limit on the amount the government American can borrow.

President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday to try to hammer out a solution as he considers other more arcane avoidance measures.

But there is no sign of an imminent resolution.

The president and the speaker must find an agreement to break this impasse. That’s my message to the White House meeting, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, told reporters on Tuesday. That will be my message at the White House meeting.

So what would happen to average Americans if the government defaulted on its financial obligations?

The consequences are already playing out

Following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s announcement on Monday about the lack of time to pay bills, US government borrowing costs soared more than 5% in June.

It was predictable. In fact, the United States defaulted once, by accident. In 1979, a series of events, including the breakdown of word-processing equipment, caused a temporary delay in payments to investors redeeming US Treasury bonds, Reuters reported.

Subsequently, the cost of borrowing money for the United States increased by 0.6%, the news service said, adding that an academic paper published a decade later claimed that the increase in borrowing costs for the United States was permanent.

If the United States were to default again, the outcome would be the same, said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research group.

As many consumers have learned since the Federal Reserve launched its campaign last year to make borrowing more expensive in an effort to slow inflation, rising interest rates affect everything from credit cards auto loans and mortgages.

“The main effect would be a significant rise in interest rates,” Gleckman said. “And they are already rising rapidly and sharply. What that would do is accelerate the move to higher interest rates.”

Meanwhile, businesses would have a harder time getting loans and, therefore, hiring more workers, Gleckman noted.

Many commercial interest rates have already risen following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank.

“The moment is terrible”

Along with higher borrowing costs for government, consumers and businesses, federal payments could come to a halt as the Biden administration is forced to grapple with how to prioritize future payments with the funds it still has.

In other words, it should determine whether to pay bondholders before releasing Social Security and Medicare funds.

Gleckman said such direct effects of a defect are nearly impossible to know about, as there is no manual for dealing with them.

“We don’t know how [the] Biden’s admin would deal with a default,” he said. “What bills would they pay?”

Yellen has previously warned that there is no easy way to reprogram government payment systems to favor one set of recipients over another.

Cash systems were all designed to pay all of our bills on time and on time, not to prioritize one form of spending over another, she said this year, Bloomberg reported.

Wells Fargo economists said in a note to clients last week that even if a payment prioritization plan were implemented, such a plan “would be entirely and would always come with a litany of legal, technical , economic and political.

“The economic impact of a default is highly uncertain as it has never happened before, but economic modeling suggests the fallout could be quite severe,” they wrote.

Economic analysts remain pessimistic about the chances of reaching a resolution soon.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, Capital Economics research group deputy chief economist Andrew Hunter said: “It may take more severe signs of stress potentially involving significant stock market volatility to finally push the stocks further. legislators to act.”

