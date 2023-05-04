Russo-Ukrainian War News: White House Claims Kremlin Drone Attack on President Putin Has No U.S. Link





The moment a Ukrainian drone explodes next to the Kremlin building

Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

The White House has denied Russia’s claim that the United States was behind the drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the United States was not involved.

Whatever it is, it has nothing to do with us, he told MSNBC in an interview. We have nothing to do with this.

The US does not encourage or allow Ukraine to attack outside its borders, he added.

This comes after Russia had earlier accused Ukraine of being behind the attack, with Volodymyr Zelensky also denying responsibility.

“We are not attacking Putin or Moscow, we are fighting on our territory,” the Ukrainian president said.

After the attack on Moscow, Russia attacked several cities in Ukraine with drones and missiles.

Putin’s forces attacked the Black Sea city of Odessa with Iranian drones, and drones and missiles were also launched toward Kiev for the third time in four days.

The Ukrainian military said three drones engraved for Moscow and the Kremlin rained down on the city in Odessa.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1683201847Russian claims that the United States was involved in drone strikes are false, the White House says.

Russia’s claim that the US was behind the drone strike on the Kremlin is false, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.

I can assure you that the United States was not involved in this. Kirby told MSNBC in an interview. We have nothing to do with this.

The US does not encourage or allow Ukraine to attack outside its borders, he added.

Kirby said it was still unclear what exactly happened in the Kremlin.

We still don’t know what happened and Washington is still assessing the situation, Kirby said.

Russia earlier accused the United States of being behind the attack on the Moscow Kremlin to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Kirby said Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov was just lying around.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain4 May 2023 at 13:04

1683228612Zelensky said the world has a historic responsibility to prosecute Putin for war crimes.

We all want to see another Vladimir here in The Hague. He deserves sanctions for his criminal activities here in The Hague, the capital of international law. said the Ukrainian president, referring to the Russian leader. The perpetrator must feel the full force of justice. This is our historical responsibility. Mr. Zelensky added that he is sure that will happen if we win… and we will win.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on charges of deporting Ukrainian children, a war crime. Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, has said the charges are pointless, but the warrants are making Putin’s travel abroad more difficult at a time when countries with courts have to obey.

May 4, 2023 20:30

1683227965 Russian authorities are targeting play as a sign of recent crackdown.

The Russian authorities detained artists involved in a play held in Moscow on the 13th, proving once again that they are expanding their repression against dissidents.

Human rights group OVD-Info reported on Telegram that theater director Zeja Berkovich was detained in Moscow on charges of justifying terrorism because of her play ‘The Finest’.

Her mother reported that her apartment was being searched in St. Petersburg. Playwright Svetlana Petriychuk was also detained and questioned as a suspect in the case, according to OVD-Info. The director of the theater that directed the play is also said to have been investigated.

Justifying terrorism is a criminal offense in Russia punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Meduza, a Latvian-based news outlet, said the play was about women who decided to de facto marry representatives of radical Islam and live with them in Syria.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the scope of the crackdown and toughened penalties for criticism of government policies, other forms of dissent, and actions the government deems support terrorism. Hundreds, if not thousands, of Russians have been fined, imprisoned, or fled the country as a result of the repression.

May 4, 2023 20:19

1683227812 At least one drone downed in new airstrikes on Kiev.

At least one drone was shot down after the fourth attack on Kiev in days, officials said.

Drones attacked Kyiv on Thursday evening, sending residents into convulsions of gunfire and explosions.

During the air raid, which lasted for about 20 minutes right after 8:00 p.m., an anti-aircraft unit scrambled and shot down one drone.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said there were two effects from the downed drone.

During the last air alert, a drone was spotted over Kiev. The object was shot down by air defense forces, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, told Telegram.

Popko said fires were extinguished in the building where the drone crashed in the Solomyanskyi district, west of the city center. He said there were no injuries.

Small fires also broke out in the eastern Pechersk region.

Reuters witnesses heard gunshots and repeated larger explosions near the city center.

Local authorities have issued an alert for the capital and surrounding areas. Residents who have been to the shelter said the drones arrived earlier than usual after the alert was issued.

A witness said he saw the drone crash in the area near the Dynamo football stadium and on the banks of the Dnipro just outside the city center.

May 4, 2023 20:16

1683225045 In the photo: First Lady of Ukraine visits England

Akshata Murty and Olena Zelenska view Ukrainian collections as they visit the British Library in central London.

(AP)

Akshata Murty reads to Ukrainian children while British Prime Minister (right) and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska (left) visit the British Library in central London.

(Full/AFP via Getty Images)

Akshata Murty and Olena Zelenska view Ukrainian collections as they visit the British Library in central London.

(AP)

Akshata Murty and Olena Zelenska visit the British Library in central London.

(AP)

May 4, 2023 19:30

1683223039U.S. envoy to UN urges Brazil to join Ukraine in war

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield urged Brazil to include Ukraine in negotiations ending Russia’s war of aggression, she said Thursday after completing a visit to the South American country.

Thomas-Greenfield said she expressed US disappointment in Brasilia over the statement about the war, referring to comments by President Luis Inacio Lula da Silvas urging the West to stop arming Ukraine so peace talks can begin.

We are not telling Brazil not to engage in peace, the ambassador said at a press conference.

What we have said is that any engagement must take Ukraine into account and cannot be a deal based on compensation for Russia taking territory during an unprovoked war on Ukraine.

Thomas-Greenfield said he had encouraged Brazilian officials to visit Ukraine, and Celso Amorim, a Lulas foreign policy adviser, confirmed they planned to visit Kiev, though he did not give a date.

It will be soon, she told reporters.

Fighting climate change, defending democracy and promoting racial equality and inclusion were on the agenda of discussions with Brazilian officials during a three-day visit that included Salvador, the former colonial capital of the northern state of Bahia, which she calls the Black Heart. . brazil.

She said the relationship between the two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere endures and is based on shared values.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield recalled that at the United Nations, Brazil supported an earlier UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a more recent UN peace resolution.

May 4, 2023 18:57

1683222223 White House Accuses Kremlin ‘Lies’ of Drone Attacks

The White House on Thursday dismissed Russian lies claiming US responsibility for the drone strike on the Kremlin.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said there was still no conclusive evidence about the authenticity of the video showing the alleged drone attack.

May 4, 2023 18:43

1683221987 Zelensky meets a wounded Ukrainian soldier in the Netherlands.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed out watches to wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a Dutch military base Thursday as part of a surprise visit to the Netherlands.

President Zelensky previously met with the King and Prime Minister and called for the establishment of a new international tribunal in The Hague to test Russia’s leadership for the crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

The president visited a military base in Sösterberg near Utrecht to meet a handful of soldiers who were seriously injured in battles with Russian forces and are undergoing rehabilitation in the Netherlands.

He also met dozens of others undergoing training in the Dutch army, including learning how to use the Patriot missile defense system.

President Zelensky said at the base where weapons and military equipment for the war were being prepared.

He treated soldiers, taught them necessary military skills, and investigated Russian war crimes while supporting weapons that protected lives, he said.

Zelensky saw equipment including armored howitzers, military cranes and mobile hospitals.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said the Netherlands would provide a mobile laboratory for forensic research to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating war crimes charges in Ukraine.

It is important to bring those responsible to justice, she said.

Martha McHardy4 May 2023 18:39

1683221878 Air raid alert for Kiev, shooting and explosions in the city

Drones struck Kiev on Thursday evening, leaving residents in convulsions of gunfire and explosions in the fourth attack on the capital in days.

Reuters eyewitnesses repeated gunshots and more powerful explosions near the city center shortly after 8:00 p.m.

A witness said he saw the drone crash in the area near the Dynamo football stadium and the banks of the Dnipro River, just outside the city center.

Local authorities declared a state of alert in the capital and surrounding areas and launched anti-aircraft operations.

Gunfire and explosions continued for about 20 minutes.

May 4, 2023 18:37

1683221445 In the photo: 10 visits to the first lady of Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murti, left, greets Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska outside 10 Downing Street in London, during a visit to the UK.

(dad)

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty (right) and Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska leave 10 Downing Street.

(dad)

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska (left) leaves 10 Downing Street with Akshata Murti (right).

(Getty Images)

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska leaves 10 Downing Street after meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murtis.

(The Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

May 4, 2023 18:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-ukraine-war-latest-putin-drone-b2332498.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos