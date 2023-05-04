Critics explode over US Navy’s use of drag queen to solve recruiting crisis: ‘What NOT to do’





Critics blasted the US Navy on Wednesday for its use of a “drag queen influencer” to help persuade new recruits to join the military amid a massive recruiting crisis.

News broke earlier today that Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the stage name ‘Harpy Daniels’ and identifies as non-binary, was a ‘digital ambassador’ in the Navy’s pilot program to attract new new recruits.

The revelations sparked explosive reactions from lawmakers and former members of the US military.

US NAVY PLATOFRMED DRAG QUEEN INFLUENCER TO ATTRACT YOUNG PEOPLE TO ARMY IN HIRING CRISIS

Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the stage name “Harpy Daniels”, announced in November 2022 that he was the Navy’s “digital ambassador”. (Screenshot/Harpy Daniels/TikTok)

“Woke, partisan officials are projecting weakness overseas and division at home. The recruitment shortage is a serious crisis that we need to address with serious solutions. TikTok videos of drag queens only worsen a bad problem,” Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., who chairs the House Military Personnel Subcommittee, told Fox News Digital.

A Banks staffer told Fox that the congressman contacted the Navy about Kelley’s account in March, but hadn’t heard back from the branch about his use of the drag queen until recently. .

“Perhaps the Navy should talk to Bud Light marketing and swap notes on what NOT to do,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, a former Navy SEAL, wrote on social media. referencing the recent controversy with the beer brand over its use. of transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign that backfired.

SENATE GOP PLOTS WAKED PENTAGON SHOWDOWN AS MILITARY PREPARATION, MORALE PLUMMET

Former Republican Senate candidate and combat veteran Sean Parnell wrote on Twitter, “Navy uses drag queen to boost recruit numbers and wonders why the numbers are in the tank. It woke up BS destroying our military” , while former Republican congressional candidate Hung Cao, a Navy veteran, said he was “at a loss for words”.

“I’m sure China, Iran, and Russia are all shaking in their boots now,” wrote comedian and journalist Tim Young, later adding, “Instead of a powerful maritime military force, Biden is converting it into a a gay cruise line.”

While Kelley’s Instagram bio shows that the performers’ opinions “are not endorsed by the DoD or the DoN,” the drag queen claims to have drag danced for duty officers on multiple occasions, sharing a video from 2018.

The USS Rafael Peralta, a United States Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, arrives in Sydney Harbor July 10, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

The Digital Ambassador initiative Kelley participated in ran from October 2022 to March 2023 and was “designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates,” a spokesperson said. of the Navy at Fox News Digital. The reason, the spokesman added, is that the Navy is navigating “the most difficult recruiting environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force.”

Concerns have continued to grow about the Army’s recruiting challenges as it strives to meet its recruiting targets. A recent poll found that only 13% of young Americans are “very willing” to serve in the nation’s armed forces.

