The UK economy needs a pickup. Is coronation good enough?





Dawn Anchor, a pub in the town of Kings Worthy, about 60 miles south-west of London, has everything you need. It has everything you need, including red, white and blue bunting, a mini Union Jack flag and a life-size cardboard cutout of King Charles III. .

This weekend’s coronation of England’s new monarch was a gift for her establishment, one of the few pubs in England that are aptly called The King Charles.

And like many businessmen enduring Britain’s economic downturn, Mr Anchor hopes his coronation will bring much-needed cheers (and sales).

At The King Charles, the celebration kicks off on Friday for 17 hours, serving breakfast through dinner, with afternoon tea in between. A special edition bitters, Fullers Coronation Kings Ale, will be launched, adding an estimated 17 million pints expected to be poured across the country over the three-day weekend, according to the British Beer and Pub Association. It seems to contribute to beer.

Feasting in pubs extends beyond traditional English drinking entertainment. Also planned: a cake contest, dog show, carriage rides, choral and other musical performances.

Anchor said it hopes to see a significant increase in customers. But more importantly, the weekend is an opportunity to showcase what we do, and to keep people coming after the coronation flag is lowered, she said.

It’s about what people can do later, she said.

Rural businesses and homes alike can get a bit of a break. Over the past year, the UK economy has been stagnant. Inflation rates are the highest in Western Europe, food prices are around 20% higher than a year ago, and households are feeling the apathy of a deep cost-of-living crisis.

Energy bills at The King Charles doubled and food costs skyrocketed. Increasing customer numbers—for example, offering discounted meals on quiet days—was the only way to combat skyrocketing costs. Business was going well, but the effort to attract people to the bar was unstoppable, Anchor said. Coronation Weekend is an opportunity not to be missed.

The lodging industry is expected to benefit especially this weekend, when Monday is a public holiday. Trade group UKHospitality estimates that businesses will bring in an additional $350 million ($437 million) as hotels fill up and bars are allowed to stay open late. Businesses hope to boost consumer confidence through coronations, but the celebrations won’t radically change the UK economy.

Stephen Millard, deputy director of the US National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said the overall impact would be very small.

Public holidays tend to reduce economic output as offices, factories and many other workplaces remain closed throughout the day, despite increased tourism and hospitality activity. The Platinum Jubilee weekend in June, which marked the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession and included an additional public holiday, had little impact on quarterly economic growth data.

The overall picture is going to be very sluggish growth this year and I don’t think that will change the coronation, Millard added. The UK may avoid a recession this year as the economy is doing slightly better than expected, but what the economy needs is a sharp slowdown in inflation and an increase in public investment in critical sectors such as health, education and infrastructure, he said.

But coronations can boost self-confidence, Millard said. The economy can do with some recovery.

The final coronation in 1953 was also expected to bring some relief. The economy was still recovering after World War II. There were familiar celebrations, including processions and street parties. According to the British Parliament website, sugar rationing still exists but has been slightly relaxed to allow people to enjoy the celebrations.

Now, 70 years later, cakes and other foods are the centerpiece of celebrations. Food retailers sell coronation-themed cakes, biscuits and other items. The Center for Retail Research estimates that over $130 million will go to food and party supplies, and $245 million will go to souvenirs and other souvenirs. Sales should help retailers, as sales have declined over the past two years as higher prices have forced people to cut prices.

UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls says Coronation Weekend won’t be as big as the Platinum Jubilee. However, there are two other holidays in May and this year’s Eurovision Song Contest based in Liverpool, followed quickly by the popular soccer tournament FA Cup Final.

There’s something for everyone and we’re hoping we can begin to rebuild that momentum and rebuild consumer confidence,” Ms. said Nicholls.

She said it has been a long, slow road to recovery since the pandemic, noting higher energy costs and other costs and staffing challenges.

Brigits Bakery in central London is taking advantage of the extra tourism. Coronation-themed decorations have decked out one of the double-decker buses serving afternoon tea on the go. Three times a day for about a month, the Coronation Bus Tour will pass London’s top attractions like a moving billboard.

The coronation is bringing a huge cash influx to central London businesses and has been able to reap some of these benefits, said the bakery’s director of operations, Mehran Sahabi.

That’s a welcome boost, as we’ve seen the price of flour and butter, staples in bakeries, skyrocket.

For the budget-conscious traveler, Hotel Cafe Royal offers a package that includes a private tour of the Tower of London and an after-work visit to the Crown Jewels. Starting price: 12,995.

The outing is curated by Linda Hugo, who has been designing exclusive royal-themed experiences for many years. Since starting a company called Beyond Curated in 2019, she’s had to run her business through a pandemic lockdown. She hopes the coronation will be the start of an increase in business and tourism throughout the year. She is already thinking of a new subject inspired by the king’s interests, such as botany.

The beginning of the year was a little quieter than I expected,” said Mr. Hugo. Although it is growing significantly now, the international excitement around the coronation does not seem to be as great as we had hoped.

She expects some to avoid the crowds and visit London after the festival.

There is also the expectation that going back to The King Charles pub in Kings Worthy, this is just the beginning. Visitors to the pub this weekend will be greeted with billboards advertising upcoming events, including an outdoor performance of Romeo and Juliet.

Mr. Anchor said this is the start of summer for us.

