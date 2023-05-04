The United States faces a child labor crisis involving immigrant childrenExBulletin





Unaccompanied immigrant minors wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande in South Texas on April 29, 2021. John Moore/Getty Images .

A series of investigative reports in recent months have revealed that migrant children, mostly from Central America, work some of the most dangerous jobs in the United States.

New York Times investigative reporter Hannah Dreier interviewed more than 100 migrant children working in violation of child labor laws in 20 states.

“I spoke to a 12-year-old girl in Alabama who worked night shifts stamping auto parts. I spoke to a 12-year-old girl in Florida who came to this country and the next day she was put in work to roof houses,” Dreier said. said.

Dreier met a 13-year-old boy in Michigan who worked 12-hour shifts at an egg farm, six days a week. “He told me he really wanted to go to school, but he didn’t understand how expensive things were in this country,” she says.

Dreier estimates that some 250,000 children have entered the United States without their parents in the past two years, and the majority of them end up working full time.

“These are jobs working for household brands like Cheerios, Cheetos, Ford,” she says. “These are jobs that used to be reserved for undocumented immigrants. Now they go to undocumented migrant children.”

Meanwhile, Washington Post business reporter Jacob Bogage said a Florida-based conservative think tank called the Foundation for Government Accountability and its lobby group, Opportunity Solutions Project, were leading an effort to loosen the laws on the child labor across the country. Just last month, the Iowa Senate passed a bill allowing minors as young as 14 to work night shifts, and states like Missouri and Ohio are considering bills. that would allow teenagers to work longer hours in jobs that were previously deemed too dangerous.

“Right now in Iowa, we have this bill that would roll back vast portions of the state’s child labor protections,” Bogage said. “It’s part of a movement that we’re seeing across the country. … It’s really a nationwide effort that’s loosening up some of those regulations.”

Interview Highlights

On interviewing a 15-year-old who works packaging Cheerios

Dreier: Carolina came alone from Guatemala last year when she was 14. Like many children I spoke to, she told me that after the pandemic, food was scarce in her village. Even drinking water was scarce. There were no jobs. So she decided to leave and come to this country where she thought life might be easier. She weighed 84 pounds when she arrived at the border, and she had an aunt here whom she had never met. The aunt took her in, but explained that she was already providing for her own children. She didn’t have a lot of extra money. So Carolina went to work at a Cheerios packaging plant, and she was going to ninth grade during the day, then working eight-hour shifts right after school until midnight, and then getting up at 6 a.m. on the following day.

When I spoke to her, she often fell ill. She had a stomach ache. It is very intensive work. You can’t take your eyes off the assembly line. It’s a job where people have had their fingers amputated. It can be really dangerous. And she was skipping school more and more because she was just having a hard time going through her days without sleeping.

On the lack of support systems for these children

Dreier: I think the teachers feel really torn. They see children being placed in situations that a child should never be placed in, and yet there is no support for those children. So what the teachers are telling me is, yeah, they know it’s wrong and they’re worried about some of the people that these kids are living with. Sometimes children live with uncles, but thousands of these children live with strangers. One of the real problems here is that there is no support system for these children. So it’s not like the foster care system where there’s a social worker who’s going to watch these kids or some kind of support in place if things go wrong. With these migrant children, they are released from a refuge to a sponsor and then there is nothing else. There is no tracking. There is no simple solution for them. And so for teachers who see all of this, the question is: what is the alternative? What would be better? It’s not clear.

On the government’s reaction to this report

Dreier: Health and Human Services and the Biden administration have widely said they have no idea that so many of these kids end up working full-time in dangerous jobs. They said they were shocked. They made a series of changes as soon as our article appeared two months ago. And that, for me, was really an open question because from my perspective, I found these kids working in all 50 states. They weren’t hard to find. And so I wondered, could it really be that no one really had a clue what was going on?

On the hotline of the Ministry of Health and Social Services

Dreier: They called the number for help and what the kids told me was that no one ever called them back. One of the worst situations I heard of was a kid named Juanito who came to this country, lived with an adult, put to work, he actually slept in a basement. His sponsor had installed three cameras to monitor him at all times and was taking his paychecks. He told me he called and asked for help and he thought at least maybe the police would come and check the house, someone could come and knock on the door and instead nothing happened. would pass. He ended up escaping on his own. When I asked Health and Social Services about this, they said yes, it was not their policy to call these children back or walk out once they were contacted. This is something they have now changed, and they say they will call back children who ask for help.

On companies paying symbolic fines for exploiting children

Dreier: One thing that employers have told me over and over again is that they have a hard time finding people to do this grueling job. Nobody wants to take the night shift. Nobody wants to be part of the cleaning crew at the slaughterhouse. And so companies are looking to recruiting agencies to try to fill those shifts and recruiting agencies then bring in kids. One thing I was surprised to learn was that child labor is almost never a criminal offence. It’s a civil matter, and the maximum fine is $15,000. So when we’re talking about a company like Pepsi or Wal-Mart, they’re going to pick that up in minutes, if not seconds. Even when a child dies, these businesses stay in business and continue. I found a recent case where a 15 year old fell from a 50 foot roof in Alabama. His employer paid a fine, but they are still operating and somehow carried on.

On how big brands claim to ignore child labor

I talk to kids who make Flamin’ Hot Cheetos every night, and they tell me their lungs are burning from that spicy dust. They were doing this exhausting work night after night, but they weren’t working directly for this big brand.

Dreier: It has to do with how the manufacturing kind of cracked at different levels. So if you’re trying to produce Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, it’s not as simple as a worker going to work directly for the Cheetos brand. Cheetos will go to a manufacturer, and that manufacturer will then go to an employment agency. So I talk to kids who make Flamin’ Hot Cheetos every night, and they tell me their lungs are burning from that spicy dust. They were doing this exhausting work night after night, but they weren’t working directly for this big brand. So when we went to Cheetos, they said, “Oh, well, we have no idea what’s going on. It’s in violation of our policies.” And it creates this weird situation where you can easily go to where this product is made and talk to kids coming out of work at 4am, and yet the brand itself can still claim ignorance .

On Conflicts Between State Child Labor Laws and Federal Law

The result of these state proposals that would make it harder for federal officials to do their jobs.

Bogage: There’s a federal law, the Fair Labor Standards Act, that was passed in 1938. I mean, this bill is nearly 100 years old that codifies a basic bedrock of protections for children in the workplace. work. It says how many hours children can work and in what environments they can work, what jobs they can do. What we end up seeing is federal law and state law in direct conflict. But the outcome of these state proposals…would make it harder for federal officials to do their jobs.

On laws prohibiting state governments from requiring a minor to obtain a work permit

Bogage: It is important to understand how a child labor violation is investigated. The paperwork here, believe it or not, is actually quite substantial. If I’m a federal child labor investigator and I’m going down to Arkansas because I want to investigate reports of minors working in chicken processing plants, which, by the way, several chicken processing plants in Arkansas were cited for illegally employing minors. The first thing I do is walk into the state unemployment office and I say, give me all the work papers, all the permits for minors who are employed in your state, because I want to review them to see if they are correct. I want to know where I should devote my resources, where I should start my investigation. Arkansas law and Missouri, Georgia and Iowa law would eliminate that paper trail.

Amy Salit and Seth Kelley produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Acacia Squires adapted it for the web.

