A landmark post-Brexit trade deal driving economic growth across the UK comes into effect this month.





Benefit from groundbreaking free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand for UK businesses and consumers later this month Minister’s priorities to grow the economy and drive innovation

British businesses and consumers will soon be able to reap the benefits of the UK’s first trade deal negotiated from scratch since leaving the European Union, with an agreement set to come into effect this month.

Two game-changing free trade agreements are expected to go into effect in all three countries from midnight on May 31, with bilateral trade with Australia expected to increase by 53 per cent in the long run and trade with New Zealand by 59 per cent.

It comes as the Prime Minister meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins for talks on Downing Street tomorrow ahead of his coronation ceremony.

The two trade agreements will drive economic growth and innovation across the UK, Australia and New Zealand by eliminating tariffs on all UK exports of goods, opening up unprecedented access to services, removing red tape for digital trade and facilitating UK professionals. will. You can live and work in Australia and New Zealand.

Just weeks after the UK concluded negotiations to join the comprehensive and progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a $9 trillion free trade area, we are at the center of a trading powerhouse.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

As our closest allies and best friends, we are delighted to be making our first trade deals with Australia and New Zealand.

This groundbreaking deal accurately communicates my priorities to spur economic growth, spur innovation and increase highly skilled jobs across the UK, ensuring we and our closest friends can continue to prosper for generations to come. .

Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

With these two deals, the UK is using its status as an independent trading nation to enter into agreements tailored to our country’s economic strengths. With the recent conclusion of talks to join the CPTPP, the government is building a bold new future with one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest growing economies.

Implementing these trade agreements will help create new opportunities for business, raise wages and stimulate economic growth.

The British and Welsh governments have now made the final legislative changes needed to put the trade agreement into action.

Services are central to the UK economy, accounting for around 80% of the economy’s output and labor force, and are one of its biggest export success stories. The terms of this transaction will complement our strengths and help deliver on PM’s priority of growing the economy.

UK professionals, from scientists and researchers to lawyers and accountants, can access Australian work visas without being subject to a changing list of skilled occupations. Brits also have more freedom to work in New Zealand through commitments that enable UK service providers to fulfill their contracts.

Other UK benefits include:

Access to investment opportunities and government contracts, including putting UK companies on equal footing to compete for 10 billion additional Australian public sector contracts each year, and high investment screening standards for UK investors in New Zealand Tariff-free access to markets Flexible rules of origin give businesses a competitive edge internationally Tariff liberalization on environmental products reaffirms Paris Agreement commitments and low-carbon economic growth opportunities Eliminates UK import duties on most Australian and New Zealand products, wine and Lower prices for UK consumers on favored products such as Manuka honey and lower costs for UK manufacturers for machine parts

There are strong safeguards for UK farmers in both deals, including preparing for tariff liberalization on sensitive commodities over time.

Both countries are key members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a huge trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific.

Businesses welcomed the news:

Grimshaw is a global architectural practice originating in the UK, known for his line-wide design work for Waterloo Station, London Bridge station and the recently opened Elizabeth Line, as well as the global Eden project.

I have been working in Melbourne since 2002, starting with my first project, Southern Cross Station. In Sydney, the studio was founded in 2010 and has designed and delivered significant projects in commercial architecture, higher education and research laboratories as well as infrastructure, including the Sydney Light Rail, Martin Place Underground Station and the recently completed Poly Center (210 George Street). The two studios have now grown to account for nearly a third of Grimshaws’ global workforce.

I’ve also been working for City Rail Link in New Zealand for almost 10 years. The official launch of the new studio in New Zealand will be in June 2023, and the Auckland site will open with around 20 full-time staff.

Grimshaw Global Managing Partner Mark Middleton said:

Our approach is always characterized by the same motivations and ideas that are the essence of free trade, the movement of people and goods without restrictive tariffs or conditions. But with the advent of the new UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement, mobility for architects is now accessible with streamlined and free arrangements for moving between studios.

Also very important to us is the guarantee that architects from both countries will be able to provide services under contract in either country, incorporated into the UK-Australia FTA. This, coupled with the provision that architects within our practice wishing to relocate between the UK and Australia can work for four years, double the previous period, provides welcome certainty as we assemble our team and expand our collaboration. This important development is reflected in the UK-New Zealand contract, which allows British architects to now move to an Auckland studio for a period of three years.

With the new Australia and New Zealand FTA formalized, we now operate with very welcome confidence that our business will continue to attract our global collaborators and new talent to our Australian studios, ensuring our continued growth and prosperity. there is.

Founded in London in 2005, Seed & Bean was founded on the idea of ​​making ethical baked goods. The company has previously exported to Australia and New Zealand, but has been discontinued due to COVID. The United States maintains its ambitions to export back to both countries, and free trade agreements (FTAs) will help with that.

Seed & Beans Chief Chocolatier Oliver Shorts said:

Trade deals with Australia and New Zealand will help us reduce the cost of landing organic chocolate bars to both countries. One of the big barriers to entry is the cost involved in getting the product in, which can help potential distributor margins and allow the product to become a more viable market opportunity.

As part of the two free trade agreements, originating UK food and beverage products will benefit from reduced tariffs.

Fifth Wheel Company, which manufactures luxury recreational vehicles in North Wales. The company’s export sales account for more than 40% of annual sales, with products reaching as far as Australia and New Zealand.

Fifth Wheels Technical Director John Gethin Whiteley said:

We believe our products are world-class and our trade agreement with Australia and New Zealand will increase our export sales to the region. The Fifth Wheel concept is a recognized method of traction in Australia and New Zealand, and as the public desire continues to grow to explore off the grid, we see tremendous potential for our products in these markets and are actively seeking partners. to help us grow.

As a result of the free trade agreement, tariffs will be eliminated on all products, making UK manufacturers more competitive in exporting their products to this market.

Background The agreement is expected to enter into force on 31 May, with UK domestic procedures finalized and the remaining changes to UK law coming into force at the end of May. You can read more about the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement here. You can read more about the UK-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/landmark-post-brexit-trade-deals-to-come-into-force-this-month-driving-economic-growth-across-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos