Novo Nordisk cuts part of Wegovy drug supply amid growing demand





Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it was reducing the supply of starting doses of its obesity drug Wegovy in the United States as it struggles to meet growing demand.

Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsent told CNBC that the halving of Wegovy’s starter dose supply was intended to ensure that existing patients can continue to test the drug in the United States.

“This is to ensure continuity of care for patients and therefore we only want to start patients with the amount of product in terms of [what] they can continue in therapy,” he told “Street Signs.”

Novo Nordisk on Thursday reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales following a spike in demand for its blockbuster weight-loss drug.

Still, shares of the pharmaceutical giant were down 7% on Thursday morning on news of the supply cut.

Knudsen said the company is “increasing supply every day” and currently has two contract manufacturers working to ramp up production, with a third to come online in the second half of 2023. to increase production in the coming years.

“It’s also a reflection of a very large market and a very large unmet need for safe and effective drugs, and that’s where Wegovy comes in, being very effective and safe for patients. [with obesity],” he said.

grow cautiously

Knudsen added that although the drug has received regulatory approval in a number of countries outside the United States, including the United Kingdom, the company plans to proceed cautiously.

“We are careful not to launch faster than we can scale our supply base,” he said. “We don’t want to get into the markets and then go into a supply shortage like you’re seeing today with us reducing initiation doses in the United States”

Wegovy is one of several drugs, alongside Ozempic and Mounjaro, that have grabbed headlines amid growing pressure to tackle rising obesity rates around the world.

Last week, Barclays predicted the obesity drug industry could be worth up to $200 billion over the next decade as demand and use cases for the drugs increase.

An upcoming medical trial, dubbed Select and expected to conclude in September, will provide an important litmus test for the cardiovascular benefits of these drugs, Knudsen said, potentially expanding their possible use cases.

“Obesity as a recognized medical disease is relatively young compared to many other disease areas, which is why we do a lot of information and education about the importance of treating obesity as a disease, as a chronic disease,” Knudsen said.

“I would say the Select trial is a piece of evidence that shows that if you have an effective product like Wegovy to treat obesity, it will reduce the risks associated with obesity,” he added.

