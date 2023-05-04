Provincial Election 2023 News: With polls closing across the UK, the Tories are gearing up for a tough night.





Municipal Elections 2023: When is Election Day and How Can I Vote?

The Conservatives are gearing up for a rough night as polls for local elections across the country close.

Voting closes at 10pm and members now wait impatiently while their votes are counted.

Experts predicted the Conservatives could lose more than 1,000 seats in the local elections, and party officials predicted it would be a tough night.

A spokesperson said “Today is going to be a tough night for the Conservatives”. A government that has been in power for 13 years is likely to lose its seats. Independent experts Rallings and Thrasher said we could lose more than 1,000 seats.

But if Labor wants to have a chance to come to power after the next general election, as they did in 1997, they will have to make very significant gains, as they did in 1995. For labor headquarters.

Voters were required to present photo identification for the first time to prove who they were when they arrived at their polling place today.

Rishi Sunak is bracing for the loss of hundreds of parliamentary seats as voters return to what could be their last ballot before the general election.

It comes amid claims that voters have been turned away because they do not have the correct photo ID to vote under the new rules.

The prime minister is under pressure to avoid the bloodbath and prove to the party that he has drawn the line against the crisis created by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

But Keir Starmer will also face questions about his leadership if local election results don’t suggest he’s on his way to power next year.

In a sign that Mr Sunak wants to boost party morale after the vote, he invited Conservative MPs to a drink on Downing Street on May 15.

Former prospective Prime Minister John McDonnell accused the government of suppressing voters with new status rules.

Sean OGrady explains the trends to watch out for and why voting matters this year.

1683235687 Tories Ready to Lose Hundreds of Seats as Politicians Complain About Voter ID Problems

Rishi Sunak is bracing for the loss of hundreds of parliamentary seats after voters return to the ballot, which could be the last before the general election. Kate Devlin reports:

The Board of Elections believes local elections have gone well, but some people have said they regret not being able to vote due to new photo identification requirements.

A spokesperson said: This is the first poll conducted since the voter ID requirement went into effect.

Our initial assessment is that the election went well overall.

Across the country, voting was held in accordance with the law throughout the day.

This is in large part due to the dedication of election officials who worked hard to prepare for today and implement this new legislation.

However, confidence in the overall picture should not overlook other impacts that can only be revealed through detailed data collection and analysis in the coming weeks.

We already know from our research that ID requirements have posed a bigger problem for some groups in society, and as a result some people are unfortunately unable to vote today.

Pollsters’ questions about confidence in the government’s capabilities now show confidence at a net minus 7.

Confident 45% Not confident 52%

Pollsters Techne UK asked 1,632 people across the UK online on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weekly Westminster Voting Intent Tracker has given Labor a 15-vote lead as polls close for local elections in parts of the UK.

The Conservatives fell one point each week to 29%, while the Liberal Democrats rose two points to 11%.

Lab 44% (nc)Con 29% (-1)Lib Dem 11% (+2)Reform 6% (nc)Green 5% (nc)SNP 3% (nc)Others 3%

Commenting on the close of the polls, Labor National Campaign Coordinator Shabana Mahmood MP said: We are proud of the positive campaign we have run that focuses on the issues that matter most to voters.

This is a cost of living election. While we have set out the choices we will make to help people through the cost of living crisis, reduce crime and reduce NHS waiting lists, the Tories have remained silent on the most important issues.

Should the Conservatives retreat from the disastrous 2019 provincial election results, voters would have sent a curse message about Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

It will be a long night and the full picture of the results won’t form well until Friday afternoon but we expect to make gains and the next election shows we are making progress where we need to win.

A Conservative spokesperson said “Today is going to be a tough night for the Conservatives”. A government that has been in power for 13 years is likely to lose its seats. Independent experts Rallings and Thrasher said we could lose more than 1,000 seats.

But if Labor wants to have a chance to come to power after the next general election, as they did in 1997, they will have to make very significant gains, as they did in 1995. For labor headquarters.

Some voters faced barriers to voting today as photo ID requirements were enforced for the first time at polling places.

42-year-old Gillian Long said the ID requirement is a pile of rubbish after voting was stopped due to a management error between the ID card and the registration system in Yorkshire’s East Riding.

Ms Long told the PA that her address was not right down in their system.

She said: I lived there for 6 years and never had a problem.

Long, who works as a custom tailor, added that she was told to call Congress, but was eventually allowed to vote when she spoke to another woman at the polling station.

She said: Luckily I was determined to vote, so I decided to ask a question about it.

Before I went to vote this evening, I called my other half to warn him that our address was wrong and he said he wouldn’t mind voting.

Ms Long said: If you want people to vote, you have to make voting as easy as possible and they have added barriers.

