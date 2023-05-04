New car market growth for 9 consecutive months





The new vehicle market recorded 9 consecutive months of growth, up 11.6%. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) account for 15.4% of the market, and additional investment is required for more drivers to switch. SMMT raises its 2023 forecast from 1.79 million to 1.83 million units as supply chain disruptions ease, but BEV forecasts soften.

According to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the UK new car market recorded 132,990 registrations in April, up 11.6 per cent, recording a ninth consecutive month of growth. Performance recorded the best April since 2021 with 141,583 units, but a -17.4% decline compared to 2019 sales.1

Large fleet registrations increased by a third (33.1%) to 68,537 units as the market naturalized following last year’s decline in volume, while deliveries to private buyers fell -5.5% to 61,342 units. Small business fleets increased by 13.3% to 3,111 registrations.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) remain the second most popular fuel type, with 20,522 units more than half and a market share of 15.4%. Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) also increased by 33.3% to 8,595 units, and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) also increased by 7.7% to 15,026 units. As a result, electric vehicles accounted for more than one out of three registrations for electric vehicles in April. Gasoline vehicles remained the best seller, accounting for 58.1% of all registrations.2

As supply chain pressures begin to ease, the overall market is now up 16.9% in the first four months, the best starting point to start the year post-pandemic3, with growth of $3.2 billion.4 This has resulted in upward quarterly revisions . The market outlook is the first positive revision since 2021, with 1.83 million new car registrations expected in 2023, up from the 1.79 million expected in January. As a result, the projected market growth this year will be 13.5%, the highest rate since 1983.5

However, the sector is less optimistic about BEV demand growth, lowering its projected 2023 market share from 19.7% to 18.4% as high energy costs and insufficient charging infrastructure are expected to dampen demand. Meanwhile, the latest forecast for 2024 suggests that 22.6% of new car registrations will be BEVs, down from January’s 23.3% forecast. As zero-emission vehicle regulations take effect next year, more incentives to encourage bigger and faster investments and purchases in infrastructure are essential to boost consumer confidence and accelerate uptake.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said:

The market for new cars is getting stronger as supply chain pressure relief is providing a much-needed boost. However, the broader economic situation and charging station anxiety are beginning to cast a cloud over the market’s desire to adopt zero-emissions mobility at the necessary scale and speed. To ensure that all drivers can benefit from electric vehicles, all governments, local authorities, energy companies and charging providers must accelerate investments in the transition and strengthen consumer confidence in the transition.

1 April 2019: 161,064 units2 Gasoline and MHEV Gasoline3 Registrations Jan-April 2019: 862,1004 Based on JATO average new vehicle value of 35,0965 Market growth in 1983: 15.2%

