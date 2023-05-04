Russia accuses US of involvement in Kremlin blasts





Russia on Thursday blamed the United States for the apparent drone attack on the Kremlin, doubling down on accusations by accusing Washington of being directly involved in the war in Ukraine. The Kremlins spokesman alleged, without providing evidence, that the United States dictated Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, a charge a senior US official vehemently denied.

Dmitry S. Peskov, the spokesman for President Vladimir V. Putin, repeatedly told reporters on a daily conference call that the United States was behind the episode in the Kremlin. Video footage verified by The New York Times showed two explosions over the Kremlin early Wednesday, an incident Russia described as a Ukrainian drone attack on Mr. Putin’s residence in the Kremlin. Ukraine has denied any involvement.

We know well that decisions about such actions and terrorist acts are not taken in kyiv, but in Washington, said Mr. Peskov. Kyiv then does as he is told.

The White House quickly dismissed Mr. Peskov’s accusations. On MSNBC Morning Joe on Thursday morning, John F. Kirby, a White House spokesman, brought up the Kremlins accusation and said Peskov was lying there, plain and simple.

We’ve been clear with them publicly and we’ve been clear privately that we don’t encourage or allow them to strike outside of Ukraine, Kirby said, referring to Ukrainian officials. I can assure you that there was no US involvement in this.

Leaked secret Pentagon documents show that while the US military does provide battlefield targeting data to Ukraine, US officials worked to deter Ukraine from potentially provocative strikes on Moscow. And US officials have chastised Ukraine for the August murder of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian ultranationalist, which US intelligence agencies said had been authorized by parts of the Ukrainian government.

Mr Kirby said on MSNBC that the US has not determined who was behind Wednesday’s incident and we still don’t really know what happened.

But Mr Peskov insisted on Thursday that Ukraine’s denial of involvement in Wednesday’s incident at the Kremlin, and the US denial that it had prior knowledge of it, was absolutely laughable. Last month, Mr Putin claimed, also without providing evidence, that Western intelligence agencies were helping Ukraine carry out terrorist acts inside Russia.

We know that well, Peskov said on Thursday, after claiming that the United States was telling Ukraine where to strike. It is very important that they understand in Washington that we know this and that they understand how dangerous such direct involvement in the conflict is.

