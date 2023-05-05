South Africa Requests Return Of Diamonds To Charles Crown Jewels To UK | history news





The world’s largest diamond, discovered in South Africa in 1905, was handed over to the British royal family two years later and has been in its possession ever since.

Some South Africans are demanding the return of the world’s largest diamond, known as the Star of Africa, to Britain, which is set in the royal scepter that Charles III will hold at his coronation on Saturday.

Weighing 530 carats, the diamond was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and presented to the British Crown by the British colonial government two years later.

Now, amid global debate over the return of art and artifacts looted during the colonial era, some South Africans are demanding the return of their diamonds.

Diamonds must come to South Africa. Johannesburg lawyer and activist Mothusi Kamanga said diamonds should be a mark of our pride, our heritage and our culture.

I think Africans in general are starting to realize that decolonization isn’t just about granting people certain freedoms, it’s about taking back what was taken away from us.

The diamond in the hall, officially known as the Cullinan I, was cut from the Cullinan Diamond, a 3,100-carat gemstone mined near Pretoria.

A smaller diamond cut from the same stone, known as Cullinan II, is set in the Imperial State Crown worn by British monarchs on ceremonial occasions. Along with the scepter, it is kept along with the other crown jewels in the Tower of London.

A complete replica of the Cullinan Diamond, the size of a man’s fist, is on display at the Cape Town Diamond Museum.

Mohamed Abdullahi, a resident of Johannesburg, believes it must return home because they took it from us while they oppressed us.

All proceeds from colonialism, slave trade and imperialism are illegal trades, Everisto Benyera, an associate professor of African politics at the University of South Africa in Pretoria, told Al Jazeera. Thus, whether the British monarch purchased the Cullinan diamond at nominal cost or as a gift from the Transvaal government does not negate the fact that this transaction took place within a broader outbreak of colonial relations.

Zimbabwean-born Benyera added that the British monarchy should play a role in breaking this colonial ties by acknowledging its role. And one of the biggest ways they can concede is to stop using our diamonds in their regalia. Because we are no longer part of the British Empire, they do not use our resources during their ceremonies.

Others have said they don’t feel strongly about it.

I don’t think it matters anymore. The situation has changed and is evolving, said Dikecheng Njadjava, a local resident. What was important to them in the past to be superior is no longer important to us.

