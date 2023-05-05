Maryland Rep. David Trone announces U.S. Senate race





ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Rep. David Trone announced Thursday that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will open with the retirement of Senator Ben Cardin.

Trone, a Democrat, has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform during his tenure. The congressman said he will continue to champion these issues in the Senate.

Ben Cardin was a great U.S. senator, and we can’t wait to follow his huge shoes, Trone said in an interview with The Associated Press. But we have a lot of challenges facing Maryland, and we need to focus on those challenges, and first and foremost is the addiction crisis.

Trone, who is the wealthy founder of Total Wine & More liquor stores, spent more than $12 million of his own money on his home run last year. He said it’s too early to say how much he’ll spend on a Senate race, but he said using his own wealth means he’s not taking money from political action committees, corporations or lobbyists.

And the key to it all is that you make your own decisions, Trone said. You can do what’s right for the people of Maryland and not be influenced by anyone.

Trone is the third candidate to announce a Senate campaign since Cardin said Monday he would not run again.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando, a Democrat, announced his campaign for the seat. Jawando served in former President Barack Obama’s administration as associate director of public engagement and as an adviser to Education Secretary Arne Duncan. Activist Jérôme Segal announced earlier this week that he is running.

Trone won a third term in Maryland’s 6th congressional district in November in a rematch with Republican Neil Parrott, whom he had also beaten two years earlier. Maryland’s western district was redrawn with fewer Democrats after a successful GOP legal challenge to the state’s congressional map.

Trone said he worked hard to represent the entire district and ended up winning with nearly 55% of the vote in the most competitive House district in the state.

I’m confident there will be another Democrat who steps in to bring the same will to show up, show up everywhere, never leave western Maryland … and keep the seat, Trone said.

Other potential candidates for Cardin’s Senate seat include Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, and Prince Georges County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, a Democrat.

The winner of the Democratic primary will be a strong favorite to win the seat in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Maryland has not elected a Republican to the US Senate since 1980. The eight-member state House delegation has only one Republican.

Last year, the GOP leadership aggressively tried to recruit the then governor. Larry Hogan to run against Senator Chris Van Hollen, but Hogan declined, saying he did not aspire to be a U.S. senator. Hogan, who recently completed his second and final term as governor, said in March he would not seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

Cardin, 79, is a fixture in Maryland politics. His retirement will open his seat to him for the first time since 2006, when he was elected to the Senate after spending 20 years in the United States House representing much of Baltimore and several nearby suburbs.

Cardin is the third Democratic senator to decide not to run for office next year, following Senator Dianne Feinstein of California and Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. On the Republican side, Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana is avoiding a second term and will instead run for governor.

