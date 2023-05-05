Why shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, US Bancorp and KeyCorp are falling today





What happened

Banking stocks are pounded again today in what has turned into a tough week for the sector which has rekindled fears of the banking crisis.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL -38.45%) were trading down more than 29% at 1:52 p.m. ET today. Earlier in the day, shares were down as much as 60% briefly. Meanwhile, shares of super-regional US banks Bancorp (USB -2.75%) and KeyCorp (KEY -6.30%) traded down 5% and nearly 8% respectively.

So what

Bank stocks struggled yesterday after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected quarter-point interest rate hike. But things got much worse when the media started to swirl after the market closed yesterday that PacWest Bancorp (PACW -50.62%) was considering a sell-off. PacWest shares were down more than 45%, at the time of this writing, and seemed to really hit the whole banking industry. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE -5.45%) had fallen more than 5% at the time of writing.

This morning, PacWest provided an update, saying it had seen no abnormal outflows of deposits, but had recently been approached by potential partners and investors and was considering various options to maximize shareholder value. This report did little to stem the sell-off.

PacWest and Western Alliance are two banking stocks that have fallen significantly this year because investors spotted some similarities between these two stocks and SVB Financial’s Silicon Valley Bank, which has since collapsed.

Earlier today, the Financial Times reported that Western Alliance was also considering a sale, citing unnamed sources. But bank executives were quick to deny the report, calling it “categorically false in all respects”, and also said “Western Alliance is not considering a sale, nor has it engaged an advisor to explore strategic options”.

The various reports suggesting potential selling sparked an industry-wide sell-off in a week as investors might have expected the banking sector to rally. JPMorgan Chase on Monday acquired most of First Republic’s assets, which had been seized by regulators, ending a bank under pressure. The Fed also raised interest rates by a quarter of a point and really did not deviate from what the market expected of it.

But some, like Katie Koch, CEO of asset management firm TCW Group, think investors may have gotten a head start thinking the banking crisis is over. She told Yahoo! Finance:

[Regional banks] are experiencing this dual pressure of deposit outflows and their exposure to commercial real estate, and this will put pressure on these banks. This will put pressure on their ability to extend credit, which in turn will put pressure on the economy and employment. We are very concerned about this, and it really underscores the grassroots view as to why we are in the more bearish camp.

Now what

I remain somewhat surprised at all the sell action this week in the sector, as I had believed that a First Republic resolution and no real deviation from the Fed’s course of raising interest rates would have solidified things.

I also continue to wonder why investors are so suddenly concerned about banks’ exposure to commercial real estate, as it has been an ongoing concern for some time now. But given what just happened with the banking crisis, I can understand why the market is jolting and why investors are looking for further signs of stabilization.

Ultimately, while the sector is likely to face short-term headwinds, I think many banks are trading at attractive long-term entry points, including these three. Western Alliance is a higher risk-reward game that will be more volatile, so it’s not for the wary, but I think the bank can weather this rough patch and eventually bounce back.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends JPMorgan Chase and SVB Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Western Alliance Bancorporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

