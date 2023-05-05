From Elizabeth II to Charles III: How the British economy changed | coronation of king charles





Double-digit inflation fueled by regional wars. The store is running out of essentials. lack of workers. In some ways, the economy when Charles III ascended the throne this week is a stark reflection of his mother’s coronation 70 years ago.

In other respects, England is a completely different place. In 1953, the retreat from empire was underway, the welfare state was in its infancy, and membership in the European Economic Community was 20 years behind.

So what are the differences and similarities between the UK in 2023 and the UK 70 years ago?

1 Growth and standard of living Harold Macmillan coined the saying that the English never had a good thing. In 1953 the growth rate was 5.4%. Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

The contrast between today’s depressed economy and the optimism that accompanied the rapid expansion of the early 1950s is hardly stark. The new Elizabethan era got off to a great start, witnessing growth of 5.4% in 1953, the highest of the 1950s. It wasn’t just Britain. The world economy was in the early stages of a sustained post-war boom that would continue uninterrupted until the early 1970s. Despite stagnating real incomes in recent years, the UK is today a much wealthier country and an economy far more dominated by the service sector than it was in 1953. The standard is 4.5 times higher than it was 70 years ago.

2 Quality of life A couple walking through London wearing smog masks on a foggy day. Photo: Hulton Getty

People not only get richer, they live longer. At the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, average life expectancy was just over 69 years old, but steadily increased over the following decades before declining slightly before peaking at over 81 in the early 2010s. The infant mortality rate fell from 29 per 1,000 to 3.7 per 1,000. In the early 1950s, less than half of houses in Britain had bathrooms. Reduced use of coal as fuel has improved air quality. In 1953, six months before the coronation, London was engulfed in the Great Smog. Thousands of people have lost their lives due to the pollution caused by the cold weather and lack of wind. The sugar ration remained in effect until September 1953, and it took until the following year for meat purchase restrictions to be lifted. In the early 1950s, only one-third of working-age women had a job, compared to 73% today.

3 Bricks and Mortar Nearly 327,000 new homes were completed in 1953, more than two-thirds of which were built by local councils. Photo: Jane Williams/Alamy

In 1953, you could buy a house with some mortgage service fees today. According to the Nationwide Building Society, the average house price in the UK is now just over $260,000, or 130 times the average property price 70 years ago. Higher levels of owner occupancy have resulted in lower wealth concentration, with the share owned by the top 1% falling from less than 50% to more than 20%. But high prices and limited supply have hurt young people’s chances of following their parents and grandparents up the housing ladder. In 1953, nearly 327,000 new homes were completed, more than two-thirds of which were built by local authorities. In 2020, the last year official figures were released, there were 170,000 completed buildings, of which only 2,630 were built by local authorities.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains sponsorships funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

4 TECHNOLOGY In 1950, TV was a luxury item, with only 350,000 households in Britain owning it. By the end of the decade, nearly 75% of the population had a television. Photo: Allan Cash Picture Library/Alamy

For many, The Coronation in 1953 was their first TV experience. Although you probably had to walk around the neighborhood to see black and white footage on the tiny screen of the only available TV channel at the time. As early as 1953, less than two million households had televisions, but the coronation created strong demand for sets, laying the groundwork for the first commercial channel to launch two years later. To a generation that grew up with smartphones and streaming services, the technology of the early 1950s will seem rudimentary. This was a time when only 10% of households had a telephone and music was listened to on radios or phonographs playing 78 rpm discs. There was no such thing as a personal computer.

5 Public finances and taxes Modern wage slips. Photo: Chris Batson/Alamy

Taxes were high in 1953, but not as high as they are today. According to figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility, the postwar share of government revenues in gross national product (GDP) peaked at 43.3% in the late 1940s, fell to 38% in 1953-54, and fell to 38% in the early 1960s. fell below 34%. Imports are projected to total 41.1% of GDP in 2023-24, increasing slightly over the next few years. The national debt, borrowed by the government for many years, rose rapidly during World War II and was just over 250% of GDP in 1946-47. By 1953-54, it was just over 152% of GDP, well above the 103% OBR penciled in 2023-24. During the Korean War, defense spending was 11% of GDP and medical expenses were 3% of GDP. Today, those numbers are reversed, with health care spending at 11% of GDP and defense spending at 2% of GDP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/04/from-elizabeth-ii-to-charles-iii-how-the-uk-economy-has-changed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos