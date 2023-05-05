US banks fail and authorities seem unlikely to intervene | Banking





Shares of two other US regional banks were suspended. On Thursday, regulators stepped in to suspend trading in Los Angeles-based PacWest and Arizonas Western Alliance after they became the latest victims of a growing crisis that began with Silicon Valley Bank in March.

The message from central banks and banking supervisors is that this is not a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis. That may be true. With the exception of Credit Suisse in Switzerland, European banks escaped the turmoil. It is certain American banks that are the problem.

There are several reasons for this: the business models of the banks involved; regulatory failures; the large number of small and medium banks in the United States; and the rapid increase in interest rates from the country’s central bank, the Federal Reserve.

Luis de Guindos, vice-president of the European Central Bank (ECB), remarked on Thursday that the European banking sector has clearly outperformed that of the United States. Although he prays that his words don’t come back to haunt him, he’s basically right. European banks, including those in the UK, seem safer than those in the US, mainly because they tend to be larger and more tightly regulated.

Despite being the 16th largest bank in the United States, Silicon Valley Bank was not considered systemically important and was therefore less tightly regulated than institutions considered by federal regulators to be more essential. Many of his clients were not covered by deposit insurance and were heavily exposed to losses on US Treasuries as interest rates rose. The other banks that subsequently failed tended to share many of the same characteristics: they were regionally based and vulnerable to rising borrowing costs.

Unless the Fed comes to the rescue by lowering interest rates, the options are: merger, regulation, or more banks failing. The response from US officials suggests little appetite for a laissez-faire approach.

According to official data, the United States has more than 4,000 banks, an average of 80 for each of the 50 states. The number has fallen by more than two-thirds since peaking at over 14,000 in the early 1980s, but there is certainly room for further consolidation. In the era of instant internet banking, customers will be drawn to the idea that big is beautiful.

The American authorities certainly do not seem opposed to new mergers. When the First Republic ran into trouble, it was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and its deposits and assets were sold to one of the American banking giants JP Morgan Chase. Inevitably, there will be more takeovers and asset sell-offs as alternatives to bank failures. It is reasonable to assume that in 10 years the number of US banks will be considerably smaller than it is today.

Moreover, the banks that remain, including those that are not taken over, are likely to be more closely regulated and more closely supervised. Even if the Fed, ECB and Bank of England are right and a repeat of the global financial crisis has been avoided, lessons have already been learned.

