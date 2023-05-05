US joins UN in suspending food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray





ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The United States Agency for International Development has suspended all food aid to the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia until further notice while it investigates the theft humanitarian supplies. The UN confirmed earlier reports that it was doing the same.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power said Wednesday that her agency discovered that food aid, meant for starving Tigray residents, was being diverted and sold in the local market.

After discovering that food was missing, the agency alerted its inspector general, who opened an investigation.

As a result of this review, USAID determined, in coordination with the U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa and our implementing partners, that a temporary pause in food assistance was the best line of defense. conduct, Power said in a statement.

She added that USAID has raised its concerns with the Ethiopian federal government and Tigray authorities.

Almost all of Tigray’s 6 million people depend on food aid, after two years of civil war and government restrictions on humanitarian aid have pushed parts of the region to the brink of famine.

The war ended in November with a ceasefire, which also saw the resumption of aid deliveries.

Power told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on April 26 that the food theft appeared to involve collusion between parties on both sides of the conflict.

She did not specify who might be responsible, saying the agency’s investigation was still ongoing.

Power told the Senate committee that the theft reflected a systemic failure of his agency and that much of the aid involved had been recovered.

We know we owe you a great debt not only to report what happened, but also to put additional safeguards in place, she said.

The theft appears to have taken place between November and February, after fighting in Tigray ended, Power said. The USAID Disaster Response Team was unable to access the area at the time, preventing it from providing surveillance, she said.

Last month, the Associated Press reported that food from a warehouse in the tabby town of Sheraro was enough to feed 100,000 people.

The UN World Food Program in Ethiopia announced to its partners on April 20 that it had suspended deliveries to Tigray. Late Wednesday, the UN agency confirmed the suspension, which was first reported by the AP.

The World Food Program has said its relief efforts in Tigray will not resume until WFP can ensure that life-saving aid reaches its recipients. »

Getachew Reda, the interim president of Tigray, said he had formed a task force to prevent and investigate crimes committed in connection with humanitarian aid and uphold the rule of law.

He called the diversion of aid a double injustice and a crime against children, the elderly and the handicapped (people) who are suffering from starvation and disease.

The United States is the largest humanitarian donor to Ethiopia, providing $1.8 billion in humanitarian assistance to the country in fiscal year 2022, according to USAID.

In addition to the civil conflict, the country is also grappling with a prolonged drought.

Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.

