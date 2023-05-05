Chinese Airlines is authorized to operate 12 weekly return flights to the United States





US-China relations have seen a mild thaw, with the US Department of Transportation allowing Chinese carriers to increase their number of weekly flights to 12. US carriers fear the situation with Russia will put them at a disadvantage against airlines in Asia . However, the latest move is seen by many as a step forward in stabilizing political relations between the two countries.

Chinese carriers have allowed 12 weekly flights

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has agreed to allow Chinese airlines to increase their weekly flights to the US from eight to 12 round trips. It comes after Beijing officials proposed equalizing the number of weekly flights per side, as US carriers were already allowed to operate 12 weekly flights to China.

Photo: Markus Mainka | Shutterstock

China began allowing foreign tourists in March after removing COVID-related restrictions, and the USDOT says it is aiming for a “gradual and wider reopening of the US-China air service market”.

The dispute

The long-running air dispute between the United States and China has its roots in the conflict in Ukraine, with Russian airspace becoming off-limits to American airlines, but not those from China and other Asian countries.

This means that US airlines, when flying to Asian destinations, have to take a longer and more circuitous route, making these flights more expensive and time-consuming. It also means that carriers from countries like China and India, which continue to have access to Russian airspace, enjoy a competitive advantage.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | single flight

For example, last month The New York Times compared two flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi, operated by Air India and American Airlines. The Air India flight costs around $1,500 and takes around 13 hours and 40 minutes. The American Airlines flight costs $1,740 and takes 14 hours and 55 minutes.

Reports surfaced last month of the airline industry in the United States pushing to ban airlines willing to do business with Russia or forcing them to use the same routes as their American counterparts. Some US senators have urged the Biden administration to ensure that no commercial airline flying over Russian territory arrives or departs from a US airport.

Photo: Markus Mainka | Shutterstock

And while Chinese carriers have been allowed to increase their weekly flight schedule to the United States, the Department of Transportation will continue to monitor the situation and assess how it affects American airlines. He told the Financial Times that he:

“continue to assess how and when to further modify its position vis-à-vis the PRC [People’s Republic of China] air carrier flights in a manner that provides a competitive operating environment for air carriers in the United States”

Room for improvement

The latest move will certainly help further strengthen direct flight connectivity between the United States and China. Many legacy carriers in the United States are already offering at least 90% more seats from June to August compared to the previous year.

But that’s still only a fraction of the more than 150 return flights allowed by each side in the pre-pandemic era. Indeed, direct flights between the two countries remain down by more than 90% compared to 2019.

Photo: Markus Mainka I Shutterstock

With COVID restrictions easing, demand for travel between the United States and China will likely increase over the coming months, and both countries will eventually have to navigate the global political landscape to allow more direct flights for passengers.

Source: Reuters, Financial Times, The New York Times

