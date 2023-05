Humanists UK Convention 2023 Presentation Date Tickets » Humanists UK

Now that the full convention lineup is complete, you can purchase your daily tickets for the Humanists UK Convention 2023 today! With the launch of the 1-day pass, people who would like to participate in the festival of humanism this summer but cannot dedicate a full weekend to it can also participate. Tickets to join the comedy evening on Friday night are available for $19, Saturday and Sunday tickets for $79 and $59 respectively.

On Saturday, attendees will hear from scientists, historians, politicians and writers on a variety of topics, all of a diverse but all humanist interest.

David Voas, Why Humanism Is the Future Zion Lights, The World’s Misunderstanding of Energy Chris French, The Science of Weird $#!% Susie Alegre, Digital Rights and Freedom of Thought Robin Dunbar, How Religion Evolved, Why It Endures Madeleine Goodall, Liverpool’s Humanist Legacy Emily Kenway, The Hidden Crisis of Caregiving, and How We’re Solving It Callum Brown, How MI5 Came to Monitor Humanists

The highlight of the day will be a panel on the future of humanism in politics featuring figures from all major parties, including Senedd Julie Morgan and Tommy Sheppard MP, Chair of the All-Partial Parliamentary Humanist Group. Humanist British President Dr. Adam Rutherford rounds out the day.

On Sunday, attendees will be treated to lesser-known histories by author and historian SI Martin, Inequality: Enemy Between Us by Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson, The Generation Myth by Bobby Duffy, and closing sessions for the yet-to-be-announced finals. speaker.

Full information on the competition program is currently available. You can also swipe through the gallery below to check out our world-class Humanists UK Convention speakers.

Full weekend tickets are currently available for purchase at 119 (or 59 for students) and still represent the best value for those looking to make the most of the weekend, but a late registration rate of 149 will go into effect May 19th.

Humanists UK Events Manager Ian Scott said:

Now that the convention lineup is finalized, we’re excited to have day tickets available to provide the flexibility many have requested. However, those wishing to attend should book before May 19th and act quickly to avoid price increases due to late registration tickets.

Full weekend and daily tickets are available now.

note:

Humanists UK is a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. 100,000 members and supporters join forces to pursue free thinking and humanism to create an inclusive society full of rational thinking and kindness. We provide ritual, pastoral, educational and support services that benefit over one million people each year, and our campaigns advance humanistic thinking about ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

Full weekend and daily tickets are available now at humanists.uk/convention2023.

