Kremlin blames US for attempted drone attack on Putin’s residence





The United States was behind Ukraine’s decision to strike President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin with drones, its spokesman said Thursday.

The Russian presidential press service said two Ukrainian drones attempted to hit Putin’s residence overnight Tuesday-Wednesday. The Kremlin called the incident a “terrorist act” and pledged to retaliate as it sees fit.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow believes “decisions about such terrorist attacks are not made in Kiev, but in Washington.”

“We know that often it’s not even kyiv that determines the targets, but Washington,” Peskov said during a daily briefing.

“It is very important that Washington understands that we know this and understands how dangerous such direct involvement in the conflict is.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denied allegations that kyiv tried to assassinate Putin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he could not validate the drone attack, but urged taking the Kremlin’s claims with a “very large salt shaker”.

On Thursday, Peskov called their statements “absolutely ridiculous.”

He promised a “thoughtful” response to the drone attack that would not go against Moscow’s interests and appeared to hint at unconventional retaliation involving non-state actors.

“Many countries around the world have faced a monstrous manifestation of international terrorism. Many tragedies have occurred. We would like people to remember this story,” Peskov said.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said on MSNBC that Washington “had nothing to do with it.”

“Peskov is just lying there, plain and simple,” he added.

Peskov said Putin was working normally in his office in the Kremlin on Thursday, but added that security measures in Moscow would be tightened after the attack.

“Of course, everything will be reinforced. Everything has already been reinforced in preparation for the Victory Day parade” on May 9, he said.

Russia also reported a series of drone attacks on oil facilities and train derailments, blaming Ukraine.

“The terrorist and sabotage activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are taking on an unprecedented scale,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He added that Russia “reserves the right to take retaliatory measures”.

AFP contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/04/kremlin-blames-us-for-attempted-drone-strike-on-putin-residence-a81036 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos