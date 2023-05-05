Russia, China would use debt ceiling default against US: Haines





Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on ‘Global Threats’ at the United States Capitol in Washington on May 10, 2022.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

WASHINGTONThe head of America’s top spy agency warned lawmakers on Thursday that Russia and China would take advantage of the United States potentially defaulting on debt, which the Treasury Department says could happen as soon as June 1st.

“It would be almost a certainty that they would seek to take advantage of the opportunity,” US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Intelligence Committee when asked about the national security implications of the fall of states United on the edge of a fiscal cliff. .

Haines, who heads the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, said Russia and China would try to highlight “the chaos within the United States, that we are not capable of functioning as a democracy.”

“It would almost certainly create global uncertainty about the value of the US dollar and US institutions and leadership, leading to volatility in currency and financial markets and commodity markets priced in dollars,” she said. declared.

Haines added that she is not following every development regarding the debt limit negotiations on Capitol Hill.

The debt ceiling, which was first put in place by Congress during World War I, is the limit on the amount of money the federal government can borrow to pay for defense spending as well as mandatory programs , such as Social Security and Medicaid.

In January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen informed Congress that the US government had begun taking extraordinary measures to avoid defaults.

“Failure to meet government obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability,” Yellen wrote in a Jan. 13 letter. “I respectfully urge Congress to act quickly to protect the faith and credit of the United States.”

Since 1960, Congress has raised the debt ceiling 78 times under Republican and Democratic presidents.

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, echoed Haines’ concerns when asked at the White House whether foreign adversaries would benefit from a U.S. default.

“They love it. They love seeing the chaos in the American system. They love seeing that we can’t do our basic job,” Young told reporters during a White House press briefing. “The bottom line here, Congress must act. Preventing default is their basic constitutional responsibility and they must do it,” she said.

In February, former defense secretaries Leon Panetta and Chuck Hagel warned that the federal government’s failure to meet its bills, a historic first, would weaken US national security.

“The consequence of a debt ceiling is a dangerous self-inflected wound that tells friends and foes alike that we cannot be trusted. Such an approach weakens our national security,” the former leaders wrote. from the Pentagon in a letter.

The former secretaries added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will be careful to measure the credibility of American economic might” as Washington leads efforts to provide Kiev with security assistance and coordinate global sanctions against Moscow.

“Failure to meet our financial obligations at this time would undermine our own power and embolden Putin to continue his futile war on democracy,” Panetta and Hagel said.

Additionally, a default would also impact the ability of US governments to pay the 3.4 million men and women of sister service branches, the National Guard and civilian employees who make up the Department of Defense.

