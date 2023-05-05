Reviews | US braces for China’s role in Ukraine war resolution





Comment this storyComment

The Biden administration appears to be debating whether to work with China to seek a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine after what U.S. officials predict will be Ukrainian gains in their long-planned offensive.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken publicly outlined the administration’s views in a Washington Post Live interview on Wednesday to mark World Press Freedom Day. His comments echoed what senior officials have said privately in recent days about possible U.S. and Chinese cooperation to mediate the brutal dispute.

The predicate of any such diplomatic effort would be Ukrainian gains on the battlefield, which could put Kyiv in a stronger negotiating position. Asked about Kiev’s prospects in their planned counterattack in eastern Ukraine, Blinken replied: I am confident that they will succeed in regaining more of their territory, and I think it is also important to note that for Russia, this is already a strategic failure.

When I asked Blinken to work with China to get a stable result in Ukraine, he gave a surprisingly candid answer: in principle, there’s nothing wrong with that if we have a country, be it China or other countries with significant influence that are willing to seek a just and lasting peace. We would welcome that, and it is certainly possible that China has a role to play in this effort. And that could be very beneficial.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top reporters join the Washington Post Live on Wednesday, May 3. (Video: The Washington Post)

Blinken said there were positives in the 12-point peace plan China announced in February. The Chinese proposals include respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, which implies a withdrawal of Russian troops; reduce strategic risks and agree that nuclear weapons should not be used; and take steps to gradually deescalate the situation and ultimately achieve a comprehensive ceasefire.

FollowReview of David IgnatiusFollow

Ukraine wants China to play a mediating role and President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke last week by telephone with President Xi Jinping. Zelensky later said the two discussed how to achieve a just and lasting peace without territorial compromises from Ukraine. A Chinese reading stressed that all parties should seize the opportunity to build up favorable conditions for a political solution to the crisis.

Blinken said Wednesday that Xi-Zelensky’s appeal was a positive thing because it is vitally important that China and other countries seeking to advance peace hear from the victim, not just the aggressor.

Russia is not happy with the Chinese mediation effort, several administration officials told me. But Moscow, economically and militarily subordinate to Beijing, does not easily resist China’s wishes. This is one reason administration officials are intrigued by Chinese peace efforts; they believe they could prevent Russia from trying to resume the war later after a break. The only stability is China as a guarantor, an official told me.

Discussing any lasting peace effort, Blinken said it must essentially reflect the principles that are at the heart of the UN charter when it comes to territorial integrity, when it comes to sovereignty. He cannot ratify what Russia has done, which is the seizure of so much Ukrainian territory. And it has to be sustainable in the sense that we don’t want it to land in a place where Russia can just rest, refit and attack again six months later or a year later.

Blinken continued: As a matter of principle, countries, especially countries with significant influence like China, if they are willing to play a positive role in trying to bring peace, that would be a good thing. But it basically starts with Vladimir Putin making that fundamental decision. We haven’t seen that yet.

Blinkens’ public expression of interest in a possible Chinese mediating role is part of a larger effort to define what he likes to call a basket of cooperation between the two countries in what is otherwise a relationship. increasingly competitive. He said he hoped to be able to reschedule a trip to China that was postponed after February’s spy balloon incident. Other US diplomatic contacts with China are also underway.

There is a clear demand signal from around the world that we are handling this relationship responsibly, a demand signal on us but also on Beijing, Blinken said. And it starts with commitment. At the very least, we need to have a floor in this relationship. We need safeguards, and the way to do that is to get involved.

Administration officials are still debating whether a parallel peace effort between the United States and China could validate a broader Chinese role in Europe at a time when the United States is trying to prevent allies Europeans to conclude preferential agreements with Beijing. But even when Zelensky, who depends on US military aid for his country’s survival, welcomes contact with Xi, excluding China might be unrealistic.

A better strategy, which the administration seems to be leaning toward, is to acknowledge Beijing’s role but insist that it must act responsibly to be treated as a great power. China could start by encouraging a just peace in Ukraine.

A year of Russian war in Ukraine

Portraits of Ukraine: The lives of all Ukrainians have changed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion a year ago, in ways both big and small. They learned to survive and help each other in dire circumstances, in bomb shelters and hospitals, destroyed apartment complexes and crumbling markets. Scroll through portraits of Ukrainians reflecting on a year of loss, resilience and fear.

Battle of Attrition: Over the past year, the war has morphed from a multi-pronged invasion that included Kiev in the north to a largely concentrated attrition over a swath of territory to the east and south. south. Follow the 600 mile front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces and see where the fighting has been concentrated.

A Year of Separation: The invasion of Russia, coupled with Ukrainian martial law preventing men of fighting age from leaving the country, has forced millions of Ukrainian families to make agonizing decisions about how to balance security, duty and love, lives once intertwined having become unrecognizable. This is what a train station full of farewells looked like last year.

Deepening global divisions: President Biden has trumpeted the reinvigorated Western alliance forged during the war as a global coalition, but closer examination suggests the world is far from united on the issues raised by the war in Ukraine. Evidence abounds that the effort to isolate Putin has failed and that sanctions have not stopped Russia, thanks to its oil and gas exports.

Opinions on the war in Ukraine

See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/05/03/antony-blinken-ukraine-war-china-xi-mediation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos