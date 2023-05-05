Members of Cuba youth delegation detained upon return to US : Peoples Dispatch





The 150-person delegation was one of the largest in the United States in recent history. Photo: Zoe Alexandra

On Wednesday, May 3, several members of various organizations in the United States, who had traveled to Cuba as part of an international youth delegation, were arrested and harassed by US authorities upon their return to the country.

The Peoples’ Forum, one of the organizations that participated in the 10-day Solidarity Brigade organized by the Peoples’ International Assembly, condemned the harassment faced by members of the delegation at US airports.

URGENT! Today, several members of our youth delegation to Cuba were arrested and held for hours by US Customs & Border Patrol after their return. Although we traveled legally, we were harassed and held for secondary questioning upon arrival at Miami International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, the Peoples Forum wrote.

He said the cellphones of several delegates were searched and wrongfully seized by CBP officials. This outrageous behavior aims to intimidate us and criminalize our right to travel and trade. We demand the release of our remaining comrades! We will not be moved! Our commitment to ending the US blockade of Cuba will only grow, the Forum stressed.

Manolo De Los Santos, co-executive director of the Peoples Forum and organizer of the delegation, also condemned these actions. More than 150 young people travel to Cuba to learn and are welcomed to the United States with detention, political interrogation and seizure of phones. Which country is the police state? asked De Los Santos.

Upon learning of the harassment, Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel expressed Cuba’s solidarity with the members of the American delegation. Courage guys, were with you. Thank you for your courage, for supporting Cuba and for confronting the hatred of those who cannot bear the fact that the Cuban Revolution has the support of the most progressive youth in the belly of the beast. We give you a big hug, wrote Daz-Canel in a tweet.

Cuban organizations and media personalities have also expressed outrage at the politically motivated detentions.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Center which participated in several of the activities of the brigades wrote: As CMLK, we denounce the harassment of the hundred young people, ambassadors of peace and we reject the injustices suffered at this time by those who embrace and maintain solidarity between peoples as the only alternative to capitalism. We denounce these acts of abuse against the right people. Young people who desire and dream of a better future full of hope to transform what is imposed on us as impossible.

Cuban social media influencer El Necio highlighted the hypocritical nature of the detentions and wrote: We only have one question: where is freedom?

The continental platform of social movements, ALBA Movimientos, joined in the condemnation saying, They have shown once again that they cannot tolerate that there are people who come out of the belly of the beast [who] support the Cuban revolution.

Thursday morning, De Los Santos reported that all comrades who traveled to Cuba are FREE, and once again condemned US authorities for intimidating the young delegation.

The aggressive attitude of Customs and Border Patrol agents towards members of our delegation upon their return to the United States is reprehensible. The seizure of phones and the political nature of the questioning during cross-examination involves a level of harassment not seen in years. This was clearly an effort to intimidate young people exercising their right to travel and learn. This attempt to dissuade us from standing in solidarity with Cuba will fail, Santos said.

We affirm our right to travel and interact with the Cuban people, and now more than ever, it is our duty to stand with them to break the American blockade. These unfortunate incidents are further evidence of the misdirection of a hostile US foreign policy towards Cuba. Their actions actually demonstrate that the United States is far from being a bastion of democracy and human rights, and rather than intimidate us, they motivate us to strengthen our struggles for real transformative change here in the States. United, he added.

More than 150 young leaders from various organizations in the United States traveled to Cuba to participate in a meeting with different sectors of Cuban society and learn about the impact of the American blockade and the experiences of building socialism. These meetings took place in Havana between April 24 and May 3.

