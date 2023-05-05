



Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Thousands are expected to travel to London on Saturday to see the monarch in the 1.3-mile procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

In its much-anticipated coronation weekend weather forecast, the Met Office predicted conditions in the south would be wet and humid, with London highs of 17C, rivaling the warmest coronation on record.

Coronation Day Showers in London

(Met Office)

Friday, the day before the coronation, sees a mix of heavy, slow-moving sunlight and showers characterized by thunder, lightning and hail.

Showers will affect all of England, including London, with more sustained rain in parts of eastern Scotland. Highs of 18-20C are expected in most of England and Wales.

The big day is also set to be cloudy and wet for much of the UK, but less extensive and intense compared to Friday, with rain expected to arrive in London at noon. The two-hour coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey begins at 11:00 AM.

Bureau of Meteorological Deputy Forecaster Steven Keates said: “Another patch of rain is expected to move into the south west of England early Saturday, moving east and north throughout the day with occasional minor heavy outbursts.

This is likely to bring some rain to London around lunchtime. Further north, Scotland, Northern England and Northern Ireland will see days of sunshine and showers, with more sustained rain moving northward through the night.

Saturday highs expected at 20 degrees

(Met Office)

It will be humid, especially in the south, with highs in London at 17C.

The warmest coronation on record was that of King George V, who experienced a high of 17C during a service to mark his accession to the throne on June 22, 1911.

Coronation Night Rehearsal

(PA wire)

With celebrations continuing into the public holiday weekend, heavy rain poured down across much of the UK on Sunday with the possibility of thunder showers. The driest and lightest weather sets for Northern Ireland, Wales, western Scotland and south-west England.

The Bureau of Meteorology said mostly dry conditions set in in the eastern part of the country on Monday, followed by sunshine and sporadic showers after rain swept across the country in the western part, bringing wet weather for many.

Winds are expected to be fresh to strong, and temperatures are close to average.

What was the weather like at the previous coronation?

coronation

date

Maximum daily temperature (C)

Minimum daily temperature (C)

Edward VII

09/08/1902

16

9.1

George V

June 22, 1911

17

12.8

George VI

May 12, 1937

14.2

6.2

Elizabeth II

02/06/1953

11.8

6.8

Data from the Met Office archives show that past coronations dating back to Edward VII have been a mixed bag when it comes to the weather.

The coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 2, 1953, saw high temperatures of 11.8C and light rain during the day.

Soldiers marching near Buckingham Palace during coronation rehearsal

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

However, George V’s coronation was the mildest day of the past four monarchs, with a high of 17 degrees Celsius on June 22, 1911.

UK 5-day weather forecast

today:

Rain and drizzle are slowly clearing up in northern Scotland, and much of the rest of the north is dry with variable clouds and sunny days, but there are balmy easterly winds. Outbreaks of rain soon reach the southwest, sometimes heavy, then move slowly to the northeast.

Tonight:

Showers Heavy rains will continue moving northeast across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, possibly reaching southern Scotland. Northern Scotland will remain dry. The south is mild.

friday:

Rain, drizzle and low clouds will affect eastern Scotland. Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, showers of increasing light but some heavy and thunderous will occur.

