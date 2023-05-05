US Navys drag queen ambassador Joshua Kelley slams critics





The active-duty non-binary drag queen who served as the US Navy’s digital ambassador hit back at critics on Wednesday – accusing them of only supporting the military when it ‘benefits’ them, while defiantly declaring ‘you don’t make me fear. ”

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, whose drag name is Harpy Daniels, responded to the widespread furor over their nomination, led by Army veteran Graham Allen and decorated Navy SEAL veteran Robert J. ONeill, on social networks.

In a video posted to TikTok and Instagram, Kelley can be seen alternating between their military uniform and drag appearance while saying they DGAF about the backlash.

Alongside the clip, Kelley wrote: You only want to support the military when it benefits you and doesn’t involve queer people. Yet the military is the largest organization diverse and adaptable in use.

Well as a service member, a queen and an open queer person. You don’t scare me and you won’t stop the LGBTQ+ community from thriving!

“Haters only hate when we win!” Kelley concluded.

Kelley, who identifies as non-binary, served as one of five Navy Digital Ambassadors from October to March of this year.

The program was part of a recent push to attract a more diverse and skilled workforce amid declining recruitment. The Navy confirmed in a statement this week that neither Kelley nor the other four ambassadors had been paid.

From joining in 2016 and being able to share my drag experience in my spare time with my fellow sailors has been a blessing, Kelley wrote in a November Instagram post announcing their participation in the program.

Kelley performs under the drag name Harpy Daniels.Harpy Daniels/TikTok Kelley said they “DGAF” about haters.Instagram/@harpy_daniels

This experience gave me so much strength, courage and ambition to continue to defend and represent gay sailors!

But the Navy’s diversity push and Kelley’s appointment as ambassador sparked strong reactions when they surfaced this week – just weeks after Bud Light sparked controversy by teaming up with the trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

“This isn’t the same army I served under Our Enemies Laugh at Us,” Allen scoffed.

Kelley said they are committed to helping gay people in the military. Instagram / @harpy_daniels

Former US Navy SEAL Team Six member Robert J. ONeill, who was on the mission to kill Osama bin Laden, also took issue with Kelley on social media.

GOOD. The United States Navy now uses a Drag Queen enlisted sailor as a recruiter. I’m done, he wrote on Twitter.

China will destroy us. YOU HAVE THIS NAVY. I can’t believe I fought for this bulls-t.

Kelley joined the Navy in 2016. Instagram / @harpy_daniels

Others, however, defended the Navy initiative.

Honor, courage and commitment I support the US Navy and its choice. Well done Zulu, wrote a social media advocate.

