UK and US involvement in rapid development of AI industry | artificial intelligence (AI)





Britain and the United States have stepped into the race to develop more powerful artificial intelligence technologies as the UK competition watchdog begins its review of the sector and the White House advises tech companies on their fundamental responsibility to develop safe products.

Regulators are under increasing pressure to intervene as the advent of AI-powered language generators such as ChatGPT raises concerns about the potential spread of misinformation, increased fraud, and impact on the job market. A letter was issued last month calling for the suspension of an important project.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Thursday it would review the underlying systems or underlying models behind AI tools. An initial review, described by one legal expert as a forewarning for the sector, is expected to release results in September.

On the same day, the US government announced a countermeasure against the risks of AI advancement, with Vice President Kamala Harris meeting with CEOs at the forefront of the industry’s rapid development. In a statement, the White House said companies developing the technology have a fundamental responsibility to ensure that products are safe before being distributed or made public.

The conference ended a week in which scientists and business leaders warned about the speed at which technology could disrupt incumbent industries. On Monday, AI godfather Geoffrey Hinton left Google to speak more freely about the tech risks, while Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s extroverted science adviser, told ministers about the profound implications of what could happen in the future. It urged us to stay ahead of social and economic change. AI’s impact on jobs could be as great as the Industrial Revolution, he said.

Sarah Cardell says AI has the potential to change the way businesses compete, but consumers must be protected.

The CMA Chief Executive said: AI has exploded into the public consciousness over the past few months, but it has been on our radar for some time. It is important that UK businesses and consumers can easily access the potential benefits of this innovative technology while ensuring that people are protected from issues such as false or misleading information.

ChatGPT and Google’s rival Bard service tend to provide false information in response to user prompts, raising concerns about AI-generated voice fraud. Anti-misinformation organization NewsGuard said this week that chatbots posing as reporters are running nearly 50 AI-generated content farms. Last month, a song containing fake AI-generated vocals claiming to be Drake and The Weeknd was removed from the streaming service.

The CMA review looks at how the underlying model market may evolve, what opportunities and risks exist for consumers and competition, and formulates guiding principles to support competition and protect consumers.

The major players in the AI ​​space are Microsoft, ChatGPT developer OpenAI, of which Microsoft is an investor, and Google’s parent company Alphabet, which owns the world’s leading AI business in UK-based DeepMind. stable spread.

Alex Haffner, Competitive Partner at UK law firm Fladgate, said: Aggressive development of AI programs not subject to scrutiny.

In the US, Harris met with the CEOs of OpenAI, Alphabet and Microsoft at the White House to outline steps to address the unchecked risks of AI development. In a post-meeting statement, Harris told management that the private sector has an ethical, moral and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of its products.

The Administration said it would invest $140 million ($111 million) in seven new national AI research institutes to pursue advances in AI that are ethical, trustworthy, accountable and serve the public good. AI development is dominated by the private sector, with the tech industry producing 32 significant machine learning models last year, compared to just three produced by academia.

Leading AI developers have also agreed to publicly evaluate their systems at this year’s Defcon 31 cybersecurity conference. Companies that have agreed to participate include OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Stability AI.

This independent exercise will provide researchers and the public with important information about the impact of these models, the White House said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

“,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you First Edition every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains content funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Robert Weissman, president of the consumer rights nonprofit Public Citizen, praised the White House announcement as a useful step, but said more aggressive action is needed. Weissman said this should include a moratorium on the deployment of new generative AI technologies, terminology for tools like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion.

At this point, Big Tech companies need to save themselves. Companies and top AI developers are well aware of the risks posed by generative AI. But they are in a competitive arms race, and each believes they cannot slow down, he said.

The EU was also told on Thursday that it must protect grassroots AI research or risk handing over control of the technology’s development to US companies.

In an open letter coordinated by the German research group Laion or the Large-scale AI Open Network, the European Parliament heard that uniform rules risk eliminating open research and development.

Rules requiring researchers or developers to monitor or control downstream usage could make it impossible to launch open-source AI in Europe. This could hamper efforts to bolster big business, improve transparency, reduce competition, limit academic freedom, and spur investment in AI. Abroad, the letter said.

Europe cannot afford to lose AI sovereignty. Eliminating open source R&D leaves the European scientific community and economy heavily dependent on a handful of foreign and monopolies for essential AI infrastructure.

The biggest AI efforts from companies like OpenAI and Google are heavily controlled by their creators. For example, it is impossible to download the models behind ChatGPT, and the paid access OpenAI provides to its customers is subject to a number of legal and technical restrictions on how they can be used. In contrast, an open source effort involves creating a model and then releasing it for anyone to use, improve, or adapt as they see fit.

Laion’s organizational director, Christoph Schuhmann, said he was working on open-source AI because he believed it would be safer, more accessible and more democratic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/may/04/uk-and-us-intervene-amid-ai-industrys-rapid-advances The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos