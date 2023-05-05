Paul Whelan: US Ambassador to Russia visits US detainee





US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Paul Whelan on Thursday, her first visit to the wrongfully detained American since taking office in Moscow.

Today, Ambassador Tracy visited #PaulWhelan at the IK17 prison in Mordovia, the US Embassy in Moscow announced on Twitter.

Paul has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than 4 years, and his release remains a top priority, the post said. The US government will continue to engage with Russian authorities on his case so that Paul can return home as soon as possible.

Paul Whelan was arrested in Russia in December 2018 and then sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage which he vehemently denies.

He is serving his prison sentence in a prison camp in Mordovia, an eight-hour drive from Moscow. In an interview with CNN in December, Whelan described the camp as better than most in Russia because most foreigners are held there, but the conditions are extremely poor.

We only have cold water. Everywhere is dirty. There really is no maintenance. Things are extremely old, you know, 30-40-50 years, and you know, what’s not broken doesn’t work. We don’t have cleaning products. Medical care is substandard at best. And were really alone to take care of ourselves, he said.

Although Thursday was Tracy’s first in-person visit, she has already spoken by phone with Whelan.

Whelan’s brother David said in late April that the pair had spoken for an hour the previous week and that Paul had been able to voice his concerns about his ongoing Russian detention.

Paul also made very clear his fear that the US government would bring other US citizens back from Russia and leave him behind again, David Whelan said.

The US government was unable to secure Whelans’ release last year when it brought home two other wrongfully detained Americans: Trevor Reed in April and Brittney Griner in December.

Whelan is one of two Americans still in Russia who have been wrongfully named as detainees. The other, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, was jailed more than a month ago.

The United States will consider creative and sometimes quite difficult options to try to bring Gershkovich home, but the process could take a long time, a senior administration official told CNN.

The official also said the administration was incredibly frustrated with Whelan’s continued detention in Russia.

Despite this effort by the administrations to put concrete things on the table to resolve a situation with Paul that should never have happened in the first place, it was the other side, it was the Russian side that refused to TO DO. And I think that leaves us quite appalled that Paul’s continued circumstances. This leaves us, of course, now appalled at Evans’ circumstances and it leaves us quite concerned about how we resolve these two issues, they said.

