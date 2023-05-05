



Investors say the deluge of gilt sales is driving up the UK government’s borrowing costs as markets have been asked to absorb record amounts of bonds without the Bank of England stepping in to boost supply.

Bond yields in most large economies have soared over the past 18 months as soaring inflation has driven many aggressive rate hikes to reflect falling prices. However, they stubbornly held high standards in England even as they retreated elsewhere.

In November last year, gold prices recovered from the turmoil triggered by September’s disastrous mini-budget, but yields have picked up again in recent months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year UK Treasury is currently 3.69%, compared to 3.36% for the US Treasury and 2.19% for the German Treasury. So far this year, US bonds have generally traded at higher yields.

These relative changes reflect expectations for the BoE to raise rates by at least half a percentage point more this year while stubbornly battling high inflation, unlike the US Federal Reserve, widely seen as having ended its tightening cycle. With a rate increase this week. However, Gilts has underperformed against German debt, the benchmark for the euro area, where further rate hikes are expected recently.

Many fund managers argue that the UK’s massive borrowing demand, exacerbated by the BoE sale of government bonds purchased under its quantitative easing program, is adding pressure on the gilt.

Matthew Amis, director of investments at Abrdn, said the surge in gold supply, coupled with undoubtedly quantitative tightening, was putting pressure on prices. It’s relentless and it will be next fiscal year.

The government plans to sell 241 billion gilts in the current fiscal year, up sharply from 139.2 billion in the previous fiscal year, and BoE purchase net issuance is expected to be about three times more than the average over the past decade.

Investors say the effects of the government’s heavy borrowing are starting to show in the widening spreads or yield differentials between the UK and other large bond markets. This is an important indicator that investors are starting to demand a premium for UK bonds.

The massive gold supply this year is slowly affecting spreads. [German] Bunds said Mike Riddell, fixed income fund manager at Allianz Global Investors. He’s buying government bonds because he expects the global recession to be much worse than the market predicts, but he’s choosing US, Australian and Scandinavian bonds over British gold.

There’s far more net supply everywhere, but it’s especially prominent in the UK. People will buy at any price, but in the long run, it’s not where we are right now.

Economists at credit rating agency Fitch predict that combined UK government and BoE debt sales will account for 9% of GDP this year. The equivalent figure in the eurozone is less than 5%.

According to Daniela Russell, head of UK interest rate strategy at HSBC, evidence of price pressure is also emerging at UK bond auctions, with a wider-than-usual gap between the average price paid and the lowest bid accepted.

The largest buyers in the gilt market have already turned sellers since the BoE began unwinding its massive Treasury portfolio last year. But there are signs that foreign investors, another pillar of traditional demand, are also turning a blind eye to the market.

According to BoE data released this week, foreign investors net sold gilt each month, reversing net purchases of $36 billion in the first quarter of this year and $40 billion in 2022.

Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates at NatWest, said very significant selling pressure, broadly similar to trends we are already seeing, is part of the story of lack of demand.

Investors point out that bond issuance volume is far from the only factor sustaining double-digit inflation rates that could spark a hawkish message from the BoE at next week’s meeting.

But Quentin Fitzsimmons, portfolio manager at Rowe Price, said the latest weakness also reveals concerns about borrowing after the crisis of the past few years, sparked by former Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s unpaid tax cut packages. He said gold yields would have to be much higher than government bond yields to attract enough foreign investors back into the market.

The UK’s financial stability is a very ephemeral and fragile creature, he said.

