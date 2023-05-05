Pressure mounts for regulatory intervention as U.S. bank rout deepens





WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) – Pressure is mounting on U.S. regulators to take more action to shore up the country’s banking sector as another rout in regional lender stocks has forced PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O) exploring options to strengthen its balance sheet.

Wall Street executives and banking analysts have called on regulators to quickly provide more protection for bank deposits and consider other backstops, arguing that only intervention could stop the crisis – which has seen the shares of several regional lenders plunge more than 10% on Thursday – from the spiral. It was unclear, however, whether authorities would intervene immediately.

“Investors clearly continue to focus on the remaining players who are considered the weakest,” Erika Najarian, banking analyst at UBS, wrote Thursday.

“To stop the cascade before the market literally causes more bank failures, we wonder if it’s time for the Treasury and the Fed to step in and potentially create some sort of safety net,” Najarian wrote.

Shares of Los Angeles-based PacWest fell more than 40% in Thursday afternoon trading – a record high – after the lender confirmed a Reuters report that it was exploring strategic options, including a potential sale or fundraiser.

Shares of Western Alliance pared losses after falling nearly 60% on a Financial Times report, which it flatly denied, that the lender was exploring strategic options. On Wednesday evening, the bank said it had not seen any unusual deposit outflows and had adequate liquidity.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Toronto-Dominion Bank Group (TD.TO) called off its $13.4 billion takeover of First Horizon Corp (FHN.N) on Thursday, citing uncertainty over when the deal will would be approved by regulators, triggering a nearly 40% drop in US bank shares.

Big US banks also lost ground on Thursday, with the S&P 500 Banks Index (.SPXBK) falling nearly 3%.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz told the Financial Times that deposit insurance should be extended, echoing billionaire investor Bill Ackman who tweeted on Wednesday that regulators’ failure to extend the insurance scheme “has dented no more nails in the coffin”.

Peter Orszag, CEO of financial advice at Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), on Wednesday called on officials to at least signal their intention to guarantee uninsured deposits for a period of six months.

Some regulatory experts, including former FDIC Chair Jelena McWilliams, have warned that increased deposit insurance could encourage risk-taking, while others have noted that regulators have less guidance. tools to support banks after the 2008 financial crisis.

The US Treasury Department said on Thursday it continued to “closely monitor” market developments, but “the banking system has substantial liquidity and deposit flows are stable.” The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) did not respond to a request for comment.

The rout had also brought the practice of short selling, in which investors profit by betting against stocks, back into the limelight, with prominent law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz calling on regulators on Thursday securities to restrict short selling at financial institutions. .

Although the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not considering such a ban, Reuters reported on Wednesday, its chairman Gary Gensler said on Thursday the agency is focused on identifying any form of misconduct. on the market.

His comments followed a Reuters report that federal and state regulators were analyzing the possibility of market manipulation behind recent bank stock moves.

CONTAGION

The latest crisis began in March when runs on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank led to their abrupt closures, leading depositors to shift their money to bigger banks.

To stem the contagion, regulators took emergency action to reimburse all customers of the two banks, while the Fed offered lenders additional liquidity.

Government agencies are investigating the collapse of SVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc , which was involved in key deals leading up to SVB’s fall, disclosed on Thursday that it was cooperating with those probes.

Markets seemed to calm down at the end of last month. But over the weekend, California-based First Republic became the third bank to fail. Regulators had hoped its sale to JPMorgan would draw a line under the crisis, but the deal has reignited investor fears.

On Monday, the FDIC proposed possible reforms, including potentially raising the current insurance limit to $250,000 per person per bank, but such a permanent change would require congressional approval.

“Congress doesn’t seem ready to exercise that option at this point. So if a change in FDIC coverage limits doesn’t happen, then the risk is that we’re stuck with a structural headwind,” Carl said. Riccadonna, chief economist at BNP Paribas. .

Big banks and private equity firms have been reluctant to offer lenders capital injections without government support due to concerns over losses.

Raymond James analyst Ed Mills said regulators could also consider other options, including sending a signal that bank shareholders could be protected, or additional funding from the Fed, but added that they were unlikely to move “unless things deteriorate significantly”.

Written by Michelle Price; reporting by Saeed Azhar, Matt Tracey, Andrea Shalal, Hannah Lang, Peter Schroeder and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Andrea Ricci

