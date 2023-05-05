US rejects Russia’s ‘ridiculous claim’ that it was behind alleged Kremlin attack as Moscow warns of ‘open armed conflict’





The United States has dismissed Russia’s ridiculous accusations that it was behind an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, as Moscow’s deputy foreign minister warned that the two powers were in edge of open armed conflict.

Relations between the United States and Russia are at their lowest point since the Cold War, but in the aftermath of Wednesday’s alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, the Russian president’s official residence, Moscow, has significantly strengthened its rhetoric.

Asked by CNN if Moscow believed the United States was behind the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: Without a doubt, such decisions, the definition of the goals, the definition of the means, all that is dictated to Kiev by Washington.

We are well aware that decisions regarding such actions and terrorist attacks are not taken in kyiv, but in Washington. And kyiv is already doing what it is told to do, Peskov said.

Peskov did not provide any evidence for his claims, nor additional details regarding the alleged attack, saying that information would be released later.

Earlier this week, Russia claimed Ukraine had launched a drone strike targeting the Kremlin with the aim of assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a planned terror attack. Ukraine has strongly denied any involvement.

John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the US National Security Council, denied Russia’s ridiculous claim that the US ordered Ukraine to carry out the alleged attack and kill Putin, and accused the president’s spokesperson of lying.

I would simply tell you that Mr. Peskov is lying. I mean, that’s obviously a ridiculous claim. The United States had nothing to do with it. We don’t even know what happened here, Kirby said.

But I can assure you that the United States played no part in it.

The White House still has no indication of who was behind the drone attack and Kirby said the United States does not condone, we do not encourage, we do not support attacks on individual leaders.

Russia doubled down on its belligerent rhetoric later Thursday when Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told local media that US-Russia relations were on the verge of open armed conflict.

We are working to prevent relations with the United States from descending into the abyss of open armed conflict. We are already standing on the edge, on the edge of this precipice, Ryabkov told Russian Channel 1 on Thursday, according to state news agency TASS.

Ryabkov also accused US officials of trying to promote the idea of ​​Washington’s non-involvement in the alleged drone attack, TASS reported.

Washington has long been a direct party to the Ukraine conflict and aims to destroy sovereign Russia, he said, according to TASS.

CNN has reached out to the US State Department and the White House to comment on Ryabkov’s remarks.

Earlier on Thursday, Kirby said that since the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine, Moscow has tried to portray this war as a kind of fight with the West against Russia, NATO against Russia, the United States against Russia.

And, of course, this is not the case; Russia is the aggressor here, he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that Wednesday’s alleged drone attack on the Kremlin was a hostile act and that his government would respond with concrete actions.

It was clearly a hostile act, Lavrov told a news conference in India. We will not respond by saying whether it was an incident or not, but we will respond with concrete actions. We have a lot of patience.

The escalating war of words comes as Russia launched its most powerful aerial bombardment on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in a year, the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Thursday.

All Russian missiles and drones were destroyed in Kyiv airspace by Ukrainian air defense forces on Thursday, avoiding civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, the capital’s military chief said.

Meanwhile, in the southern port city of Kherson, Russian shelling of the city and its surrounding villages has killed at least 23 people, the regional military chief said on Thursday. Moscow struck Kherson at least 16 times, firing more than 80 shells at Pryvokzalna Square, a railway station and railroad crossing, a gas station, two stores, a factory and a car repair shop, the military administration said. regional.

And in southeastern Zaporizhzhia, concerns have again been raised about the safety of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant currently under Russian control.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate accused Russia of planting weapons, explosives and military equipment at one of the plants. The Inspectorate said it received the information during its weekly meeting with representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency a day earlier.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-appointed civil-military administration in occupied Zaporizhzhia, called the claims a lie, adding that we do not use the nuclear power plant as a military installation.

