Estimated cost of the coronation of King Charles III of England at $125 million





Estimates suggest that King Charles’ coronation cost between 50 million and 100 million ($63 million to $125 million).

Future Publishing | Getty Images

LONDON The world’s eyes will be on England this weekend as King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey in what is essentially British glamor and glamour.

The coronation of the Archbishop of Canterbury on Saturday, May 6 kicks off a three-day celebration in London and across England, culminating in a public holiday on May 8.

The service, which is the first in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, 2022, when the 74-year-old officially ascended the throne, the service is largely ceremonial.

But while millions of people are expected to witness the historic event, it’s also faced with difficult economic conditions in the UK, with many questioning the feasibility of the event as the country faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

How much does a coronation cost?

Buckingham Palace has not provided exact figures for the cost of the coronation and did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

However, King Charles himself is said to have pursued more pared-down celebrations, with ceremonies that were “shorter” and “smaller, cheaper and more representative”, part of his broader plan for a reduced monarchy.

A member of the royal family works as Chairman of the Estate of King Charles III of England at Frogmore Works in Windsor, west London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III of England and Queen Camilla of England on April 21, 2023. May 6th.

Andrew Matthews | AFP | Getty Images

The Westminster Abbey ceremony, for example, is attended by about 2,000 VIP guests, a quarter of the late Queen’s coronation attendance, and the process takes an hour rather than a few hours.

Still, estimates cited by the BBC suggest that the weekend’s run, which includes “The King’s Procession” and a star-studded concert in Windsor Gardens, will cost between $50 million and $100 million ($63 million to $125 million). . It said it wasn’t from an official source.

Florist Shane Connolly stands by flowers that will be used at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 4, 2023 in London, England.

Mok Yu Yi | Reuters

That’s potentially more than today’s roughly $50 million, which the Queen spent on $1.5 million when she inherited the throne in 1953.

It also far exceeds the $24.8 million and $450,000 spent on the coronation of King George VI in 1937.

Who pays for the event?

Like most public events, the event is funded by the British government and ultimately by the British taxpayer, with Buckingham Palace also contributing an undisclosed stake.

A recent YouGov poll found that 51% of Britons said the government should not fund coronations, while 18% were undecided.

Meanwhile, the public holiday marking the May 8 event is estimated to cost the UK economy $1.36 billion in lost productivity.

Mounted police patrol ahead of the coronation of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla in London, England, on May 2, 2023.

Maza Smiejkowska | Reuters

Britain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now around 0.6% below its end-2019 level, making it the only G7 economy to not recover from the slump caused by COVID-19. Meanwhile, inflation remains stubbornly high, with headline rates rising 10.1% annually in March and food and beverage costs rising sharply in 45 years.

But the government claims the event will bring in millions of dollars to businesses, particularly the hard-hit retail, tourism and hospitality sectors. According to some estimates, retail sales typically increase by about 15% per day on public holidays.

The coronation comes at a time when the UK economy is still in a downturn and many Britons are struggling with the cost of living amid a cost-of-living crisis.

sofa photo | light rocket | Getty Images

UK Hospitality, the hospitality industry trade association, said the King’s coronation could bring $350 million in growth to the sector. Add in the UK public holidays in May and the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on May 13, and the total could rise by $1 billion, he added.

CNBC’s Gaelle Legrand contributed to this report.

