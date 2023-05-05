Job growth totals 253,000 in April





Job growth fared better than expected in April despite the banking turmoil and a slowing economy, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 253,000 for the month, beating Wall Street estimates for growth of 180,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The unemployment rate was 3.4% against an estimate of 3.6% and tied with the lowest level since 1969. A more aggregate number that includes discouraged workers and those in part-time jobs for economic reasons fell slightly to 6.6%.

The average hourly wage, a key barometer of inflation, rose 0.5% for the month, more than the 0.3% estimate and the biggest monthly gain in a year. On an annual basis, salaries increased by 4.4%, which is higher than the expectation of a gain of 4.2%. Both numbers increase the odds that the Federal Reserve will decide to raise interest rates again in June, although markets priced in a low probability after the jobs report.

Wall Street opened sharply higher after the jobs news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining nearly 400 points, while Treasury yields also jumped. The rise followed a strong earnings report from Apple and a strong rebound in banking stocks.

“It’s encouraging to see a strong jobs report amid recession fears, instability in the banking sector and ongoing layoffs,” said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group. “We expect continued strength in the labor market and signs of slowing inflation to dampen market volatility over the coming months.”

Professional and business services led the job gains with an increase of 43,000. Next came health care (40,000), recreation and hospitality (31,000) and social assistance (25,000).

Despite severe difficulties in the banking sector, jobs in finance increased by 23,000. Government hiring increased by 23,000.

April’s upside surprise was offset by strong downward revisions to previous months. The March tally was reduced to 165,000, down 71,000 from the original estimate, while February fell to 248,000, a reduction of 78,000. In addition, the household survey, which is used to calculate the unemployment rate, showed a lower total job gain of 139,000.

“The best you can tell from today’s report is that job growth is slowing if you look at the average of the last few months,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors. . “However, wages were stubbornly high and that is a key aspect of the report for the Fed and the markets. Our concern is that policy rates will have to stay high, which could put pressure on earnings and equity multiples. “

The unemployment rate hit a record low dating back to May 1969. The unemployment level for blacks fell to a new high of 4.7% and fell to 4.4% for Hispanics while remaining at 2.8 % for Asians. The rate for adult women remained unchanged at 3.1%.

The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 62.6%, while the labor force fell slightly to 166.7 million.

Workers load packages into Amazon Rivian Electric trucks at an Amazon facility in Poway, California on November 16, 2022.

Sandy Huffaker | Reuters

Friday’s report comes amid continued turmoil in the banking sector, particularly regional mid-sized institutions that have been hit by deposit runs and worried investors that have sent stock prices plummeting.

The economy also appears to be slowing towards a possible recession later in the year. Gross domestic product rose just 1.1% in the first quarter, largely on the back of inventory reduction, although there were signs of weakening consumer spending. Credit card spending, for example, was down 0.7% from a year ago, according to Bank of America.

Despite banking problems and fears of recession, the Federal Reserve this week raised its benchmark interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point, taking it to its highest level since August 2007.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that rising interest rates were putting pressure on households, although he noted that the labor market remained strong. He added that the economy “is expected to face further headwinds from tighter credit conditions.”

The central bank is working to bring inflation down to an annual level of 2%, although it is well above that level currently. One measure, the consumer price index, shows that inflation is moving at an annual rate of 5%.

Rising wages have helped put pressure on prices. Powell said a 3% annual wage gain is likely consistent with the Fed’s 2% mandate.

