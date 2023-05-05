Chips To Die: Readers’ Favorite British Seaside Cities | british public holidays





Kingsand, Cornwall

Lame Peninsula. A small beach, an endless sea. There is a pub right on the beach in Kingsand, the Devonport. Delicious food is served up the stairs. Or you can just sit outside and watch the sunset. We went to Kingsand for our first vacation with our then sweetheart. The guest house we stayed at was for sale and was booked urgently. We played guitar on the beach and got roped in to the locals and sang sea shanties. We revisited the same beach, the same nice yellow house on the beach, the same pub about 10 years later. The last time we came, unborn children were playing on the beach. It was special. Ewa Szypula

Felixstowe, SuffolkLandguard Nature Reserve, Felixstowe. Photo: Angela Chalmers/Alamy

Felixstowe has reached a sweet spot where it can thrive unpretentiously. Five miles of sand and cobblestone stretches from south to north, from Landguard with nature preserves, forts and museums to the small town of Felixstowe Ferry overlooking the Stour and Orwell estuaries. The waterfront gardens on the north side of the pier are worth a stroll, and Mannings Entertainment also includes an upscale fish and chip shop as well as a Beach Street food and craft market. Enjoy historic beach huts, rolling cliffs and beaches south of the Blue Flag. Watch a show in the spa pavilion and enjoy a drink overlooking the sea.Ian

ProfileReaders’ tips: Send us a tip for a chance to win a Coolstays breakShow 200 voucher.

Tips for Guardian Travel Readers

Each week, we ask our readers for travel recommendations. Selected tips are featured online and may appear in print. Visit the Reader Tips homepage to enter the latest contest.

–

Thank you for your feedback.

Swanage, Dorset Photo: Ceri Breeze/Alamy

Enjoy delightful, traditional British seaside cuisine at Swanage. Eat ice cream on a blue sandy beach, enjoy an arcade stroll along the waterfront, and sip tea under the watchful eyes of seagulls. At the end of town, follow the downs and join the coastal path. Spectacular views of Durlston Bay await. End your stay in style with a meal at Studland’s Shell Bay restaurant. Soaked in the beach vibe, we ate crab, fries, and bubbly while enjoying the spectacular sunset. It’s hard to believe that this haven is only a few hours from London. Paul

Hunstanton, NorfolkHunstanton is one of the few east coast towns facing west. Photo: Paul Marriott/Alamy

Facing west, Hunstanton may be the only town on the east coast with spectacular sunset views. A beautiful sunset after a few days of doing things that come naturally at the beach: beaches, safe bathing, amusement parks, entertainment, fish and chips to die for. Then the Green, overlooking the sea with a statue of Henry Styleman Le Strange, the artist who developed the city in the mid-19th century, has cafes, independent shops, promenade kiosks, concerts and entertainment. The Town Theater has a variety of family entertainment throughout the year. Hunstanton is a proper old fashioned beach resort with plenty of room for everyone to enjoy. John Richardson

One of the most beautiful beaches in the northeast of Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear. Photo: travelinglight/Alamy

Being a local, I may be biased, but Tynemouth has one of the most beautiful beaches in the Northeast. Located approximately 20 minutes from Newcastle city centre, it is the perfect little seaside resort to enjoy with friends and family. Tynemouth’s main hub, Front Street is lined with gastropubs, fish and chip shops, coffee shops and small independent businesses. If you can only do one thing, walk from Tynemouth Priory to eat local seafood at Rileys Fish Shack in King Edwards Bay, then head to Long Sands Beach. Abbey Ramsey

A view of StonehavenDunnottar Castle and the Aberdeenshire coast near AberdeenAberdeenA. Photo: Makasana Photo/Alamy

It’s a seaside town with two beaches to choose from (the main beach or a locals’ secret), but the real gem of Skatie Shore is the harbor. Dine at Seafood Bothy, a vintage horse chest selling fresh-caught lobster, or at Marine Hotel, where you can sample craft beers from owner SixNorth Brewery. Visit at night when the lights twinkle in the calm waters, or early in the morning for early paddleboarding and hiking from the cliffs behind the harbor to Dunnottar Castle. Veronica

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join the Guardian Traveler

Get travel inspiration, travel recommendations, local tips for your next break and the latest deals from Guardian Holidays.

“,”newsletterId”:”guardian-traveller”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Guardian Traveler twice a week”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains information about charities, online advertising and sponsored content. information may be included. party outside. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

Littlehampton, West SussexLittlehampton’s main beaches are in August. Photo: Alamy

It’s certainly not the UK’s premier seaside city, but it has a great climate, a cheerful atmosphere, good beaches, funfairs and great, fresh seafood to buy from several places along the pretty, pedestrianized access road that leads to the shore by the embankment. Arun’s. Across Arun are nature reserves and quiet beaches that you can walk for miles to the west. Matthew

Bridgend Coney Beach in Porthcawl, Porthcawl. Photo: Colin Burdett/Alamy

Between Cardiff and Swansea, Porthcawl has beautiful golden sand beaches. The tide goes really far, leaving plenty of rock pools to find and small pools for small children to play safely. There is a beautiful promenade into town along the waterfront where you will find the amusement park. One fee covers all the rides and there is an amazing ice cream stand with a variety of flavors right outside the entrance. We always order two scoops of each. We visit in glorious summer every other year and after that it always feels like we’ve been abroad. Kerry Gilham

New Brighton, Wirral View of Liverpool. Photo: Paul Warburton/Alamy

New Brighton, on the Wirral, is an unobtrusive but gorgeous seaside town close to Liverpool and Manchester and easily accessible by train. Head to lively Victoria Road. Recently revived by locals, it’s home to street eateries, fantastic pubs and plenty of street art. Don’t miss the breakfast container lid of a Beckys Breakys proper soul food sandwich with a proper scoos welcome. Afterwards, take a stroll along the promenade and grab an ice cream at Cafe Creme.Alice, a local favorite.

Winning Tip: Eyemouth, Scottish BordersSt Abbs Lighthouse near Eyemouth. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

This charming fishing village boasts stunning coastal scenery, fresh seafood and plenty of outdoor activities. Head to the working harbor to watch local fishermen bring back their daily catch and feed the seals that congregate in the area. There is also a Joes Catch seafood shack where you can enjoy freshly caught fish, crab or lobster. For a bit of adventure, head out into the bay in a canoe or paddleboard, or lace up your boots and head north along the Berwickshire Coastal Path. This trail takes you to St. Abs Head, home to thousands of guillemots, razorbills and kittywakes. paul campbell

Use the comments to share your UK beach tips.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2023/may/05/readers-tips-favourite-uk-seaside-towns-beaches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos