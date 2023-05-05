China and Russia will exploit a US debt default





Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Thursday that China and Russia would likely take advantage of a US debt default to portray the United States as a dysfunctional, chaotic and unstable nation.

Haines told lawmakers in testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on global threats that a domestic debt default would likely create global uncertainty about the value of the U.S. dollar and lead to the volatility of the money and financial markets.

I think typically Russia and China would seek to perceive some sort of narrative through information operations such as an event as demonstrating the chaos within the United States, which was not capable of functioning as a democracy, and the governance issues associated with it,” she said after being asked about the intelligence community’s assessment of the potential effect of a US default on its debt. .

April Haines speaks Thursday during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

This would almost certainly create global uncertainty about the value of the US dollar and US institutions and leadership, leading to volatility in currency and financial markets and commodity markets priced in dollars,” Haines said.

When asked if China would try to exploit a US debt default through disinformation efforts, she replied: I have no information to suggest they are planning this, but I think that our analysts would agree with you that it would be, you know, almost a certainty that they would seek to capitalize on the opportunity.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier this week that failure by Congress to raise the debt ceiling would cause serious hardship for American families, hurt our position as a global leader and raise questions about our ability defend our national security interests.

She wrote in a letter to Congress on Monday that the deadline to extend the debt ceiling or deal with the first US default could be as soon as June 1, cutting the timeline even as the path to avoid a crisis remains unclear on Capitol Hill.

Yellen previously said the deadline was June 5, but it’s common for the Treasury to adjust the date the money runs out based on fluctuating tax revenues that can be difficult to predict.

President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, DN.Y. try to find a solution to avoid a defect. But so far, there are no signs of an imminent resolution.

House Republicans are pushing to tie spending cuts to an increase in the debt ceiling, while Democrats have refused to negotiate on whether to pay the country’s bills or default. Democrats, resistant to political conditions, insisted on a sharp increase in the debt ceiling. They want Congress to negotiate the spending cuts Republicans have demanded through the separate government funding process, which has a Sept. 30 deadline.

At next week’s meeting, Biden plans to stress to congressional leaders that they must take action to avoid an unconditional default,” a White House official previously told NBC News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/china-russia-will-likely-use-debt-default-portray-us-chaotic-haines-rcna82903 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos