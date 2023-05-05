



Britain’s senior diplomat in Hong Kong called for an end to loudspeaker diplomacy between Britain and China’s territory, saying British and Hong Kong diplomats would make further progress through behind-the-scenes discussions.

Brian Davidson, Consul General for Hong Kong and Macau, told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that while Britain-Hong Kong relations have weathered difficult headwinds over the past four or five years, we intend to pull back. With constructive engagement to see where we can collaborate.

Last month, Hong Kong Finance Minister Christopher Hui-qingyu traveled to the UK on his first official visit to Hong Kong in three years. He met with senior British ministers despite protests from activists, and more bilateral visits are expected later this year.

On Thursday, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng confirmed that he would attend the coronation of Charles III on May 6. His invitation was criticized by senior members of parliament as outrageous.

Davidson’s comments come two days after Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced plans to reduce the percentage of directly elected seats in the district assembly from 90 per cent to 20 per cent.

Mark Sabah, UK and EU director of the Hong Kong Freedom Commission, said Davidson’s remarks revealed the real position of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development, which has become an offshoot of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It’s a mockery.

He added: What we’ve heard so far is FCDO’s confused and confused China strategy. The Hong Kong Consul General said what FCDO’s actual policy of openness and trade is.

Hong Kong Watch’s chief executive, Benedict Rogers, said Davidson’s remarks reflected a concerned moderation in its approach to China.

In April, Hong Kong’s All-Party Parliamentary Group released a report on press freedom in the former British colony, which said curbing freedom of speech was a top priority for the repressive regime. Rarely has the CCP and its puppet regime been more evident than the brutal crackdown on Hong Kong’s citizens, the report said.

Davidson said British businesses are committed to Hong Kong. He said he expects an increase in the number of UK businesses choosing to do this on a local or regional basis.

Davidson also said the UK Overseas (BNO) immigration route would remain in place until at least 2025. More than 100,000 Hong Kongers have arrived in the UK through the BNO scheme. British colonies.

Davidson rejected the idea that this contributed to the brain drain, saying: It is entirely in the hands of the Hong Kong government to create opportunities and attractions that will attract people back to the city.

Sabah said: This is a British diplomat repeating his lines in Beijing.

An FCDO spokesperson said: The Foreign Secretary made it clear in his Mansion House speech that it is in Britain’s interest to engage solidly and constructively with China and that engagement with Hong Kong is an important part.

But as the foreign minister said, if China breaches its international obligations, we have the right to say so, and act as it did when China gave nearly 3 million Hong Kongers a path to British citizenship after breaching their own obligations. will do Hong Kong was promised freedom and dismantled.

