How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US





The coronation of King Charles III on Saturday will mix a thousand-year-old tradition with the age of streaming

The pomp and ceremony will be a must for British residents, but what about royal watchers across the Atlantic? There are plenty of options to watch the insignia-rich event which serves as a formal confirmation of King Charles’ dual role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England for those wishing to wake up soon enough .

While it might seem strange that Americans want to tune in, there have been large followings for previous royal milestones, such as Charles and Diana’s wedding in 1981 and the weddings of their children, William and Harry.

The longevity of the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, means many living people have never seen a coronation.

WHAT TIME DOES THE CORONATION START?

Well, first King Charles and his wife Camilla have to go to the ceremony. It begins with a procession to Westminster Abbey, which will begin around 5 a.m. EDT, 2 a.m. for West Coasters.

The Associated Press will broadcast the procession live beginning at 5 a.m. Eastern Time and will provide continuous coverage throughout the day at www.apnews.com.

Broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC as well as cable channels CNN and Fox News are all planning live coverage starting at 5 a.m. EDT. Outlets will also offer coverage on their digital and streaming platforms like Hulu+ Live TV.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW IN ADVANCE?

The day will be filled with pageantry with the presentation of a staff, a scepter and an orb, all medieval symbols of power and many other traditions. Despite this, Charles simplified the event, shortening the route of the procession and the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

More than 100 heads of state will attend, but President Joe Biden will stick to American tradition and not attend. Instead, first lady Jill Biden will be there.

The party continues on Sunday with the Coronation Concert, but American audiences won’t be able to see headliners Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. This will be displayed on the BBC iPlayer, which is not available outside the UK

___

For more coronation coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/king-charles-iii

