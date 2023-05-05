UK Prime Minister Sunak’s Conservative Party Rejected by Voters in Local Elections





The first major election test result for Prime Minister Sunak is a clear rejection of the Conservatives – pollsterLabour says he will win the next general election

LONDON, May 05 (Reuters) – Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party faced sharp losses in local election results on Friday, weakening the British Prime Minister’s efforts to revive their fortunes and bolstering the opposition Labor Party ahead of the national vote expected next year. .

Sunak came to power in October after a year of political scandals amid soaring inflation and stagnant economic growth. During his tenure, he faced a cost-of-living crisis, with growing concerns about his health care and extensive industrial activities.

The ruling party often struggles in mid-term elections, but the UK parliamentary results are the biggest, and perhaps the last, test of voter sentiment before the next general election, set for January 2025.

After the parliamentary majority is counted, the government’s parliamentary majority remains unaffected, with the Conservatives recording a net loss of 460 seats, Labor adding 260 seats and the Liberal Democrats gaining 143 seats.

Labor said they were now on track to come to power in the next general election. Sky News’ projections, based on early results’ share of the vote, suggest that Labor could win 36-38 per cent of the vote in the next general election, leaving the Conservatives to be the biggest party with 28-30 per cent.

The prospect said Labor might fall short of a majority, but that could depend on how it does in Scotland, which is competing for seats in the Scottish National Party and has not held a local vote.

A similar BBC forecast indicated that Labor would win 35 per cent and the Conservatives 26 per cent in the general election, with some in Sunak’s party expressing uneasiness about the outcome.

Labor has taken control of the Swindon Borough Council, which Labor leader Keir Starmer has campaigned for in southwest England, and has always elected a ruling party member since 1983.

“No spin, no gloss. This is a terrible result,” said Justin Tomlinson, a Conservative Member of Parliament for Swindon North. “The party as a whole should take this as a wake-up call to refresh and renew.”

[1/5]British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves campaign headquarters after addressing supporters in London, England, on May 5, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble

‘clear’ rebuttal

The ballot was to elect approximately 8,000 members of the local government authority responsible for providing day-to-day services such as garbage collection and schools.

Sunak’s party was defeated by Labor in key target areas in northern and southern England, while the Liberal Democrats advanced in the wealthier areas of the south.

Sunak told reporters the results so far have shown people want his ruling party to implement their priorities, but it is still too early in the process of announcing the results to draw firm conclusions as the count continues.

Britain’s most famous pollster, John Curtice, said the result was an “obvious” rejection of the Conservatives, but there were still open questions about how popular Labor was.

He told BBC Radio that “(Labour) will get an overall majority, not because of voters’ great enthusiasm for Labor, but simply because the Conservatives are doing poorly”.

Sunak has worked to restore Conservative Party confidence since taking office last year as prime minister and the party’s third leader, following scandal-ridden Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chaotic economic policies that toppled Leeds Truss within two months.

Sunak’s party lost control of at least 26 parliaments in what Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer said was a “terrible” night for the Conservatives.

Labor gained gains in some areas in the 2016 Brexit referendum for leaving the European Union, and the party needs to win to achieve a majority in the next parliament.

“Don’t get me wrong, we’re going to have a Labor majority in the next general election,” Starmer said on a visit to Medway, one of the overnight selection committees.

Report by Andrew MacAskill; Edited by Michael Perry

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

