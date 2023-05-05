Russia accuses the United States of attacking the Kremlin with a drone. Here’s what we know.





A still from video shows an explosion near the Kremlin Senate dome during an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow on May 3. (Ostorozhno Novosti/Handout via Reuters)

The Russian government accuses the United States of staging an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on his residence in the Kremlin. Two drones were shot down by Russian air defenses in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin was not in residence at the time of the alleged attack.

What do we know so far?

A view of the Kremlin after the alleged drone attack in Moscow. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The last two days have been a back and forth of accusations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin issued a statement claiming that two unmanned aerial vehicles or drones were shot down using radar warfare systems in what was called a terrorist attack … and an attempt to assassinate the president, according to the Guardian. The Kremlin added: The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit. Moscow initially blamed Ukraine for the attack, which kyiv immediately denied.

A day later, footage emerged online appearing to show one of the drones shot down over the Russian Senate and another showing smoke billowing from the building. Moscow would then accuse the United States of aiding Ukraine in the attack. Attempts to deny this, both in kyiv and in Washington, are of course absolutely ridiculous, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, Reuters reported. We know very well that the decisions on such actions, on such terrorist attacks, are not taken in kyiv but in Washington.

The incident took place less than a week after the May 9 Victory Day parade in Russia, a celebration commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany by the Soviet Union in World War II, or the Great War patriotic, as it is called in Russia.

What is the US response?

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The Biden administration appeared to have no prior knowledge of the alleged attack in Moscow, telling reporters on Wednesday: Whatever happened, there was no advance warning. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was unable to confirm the reports late Wednesday, but said anything Kremlin officials said should be taken with a very large salt shaker.

The story continues

When Russia blamed the United States, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the accusation ridiculous. He added: We don’t even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you that the United States had no role in it. Kirby said Washington would never encourage Ukraine to strike outside its borders.

What did Ukraine say?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in The Hague on May 4, a day after Moscow blamed kyiv for a drone attack on the Kremlin. (Robin van Lonkhuijsen/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky has vehemently denied Russian claims that Ukraine had anything to do with Wednesday’s drone attack. We are not attacking Putin or Moscow, we are fighting on our territory and defending our towns and villages, Zelensky said, according to the Guardian. He then accused Moscow of planning the attack in an effort to drum up support for escalating attacks on Ukraine.

A member of Ukraine’s security services said he was skeptical the drone came from Ukraine due to its size. He certainly couldn’t fly 800 kilometers [about 500 miles], said Viktor Yahun, major general of the Ukrainian security services, on Thursday. Neither the distance, nor the remote control, nor the satellite [control] allow this. The closest point between Ukraine and Moscow is around 280 miles (or 450 kilometers), as reported by the BBC.

Yahun also said he did not give much weight to the theory that the drone bomb was a false flag attack, i.e. intentionally carried out by Russia to shift the blame onto its geopolitical enemies. . It’s not very good for them to humble themselves over what is happening in Russia, Yahun said, and suggested that it was most likely a third party who carried out the attack.

