Nevada State TreasurerExBulletin

If President Biden and Congress fail to quickly resolve a debt ceiling standoff, the federal government could default on its debt, running out of money to pay the bills as early as June 1.

The Treasury Department says it is taking “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default, but some state treasurers are worried about the impact on their budgets and residents.

Zach Conine, the Nevada state treasurer, told NPR’s A Martinez on Morning Edition that the threat of default is affecting people’s behavior. “Full faith and credit should be a promise we don’t have to wake up to in the middle of the night thinking about.”

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview Highlights

On the response to a possible default on the American debt

Zach Conine: Here in Nevada, we’re so worried that if Congress doesn’t get it right, the impacts will be felt in the state for a long time. We are just coming out of an incredibly difficult time for Nevada. And we had a great recovery. But it threatens to jeopardize everything.

On the threat of a potential recession

A Martinez: Now economists are saying the default could tip the US into a full-blown recession. What happens to a state like Nevada with high unemployment?

Zach Conine: What we always say is when the rest of the country gets the sniffles, Nevada gets the flu. And it absolutely will. You know, we still have a very, very dependent economy on travel and tourism. And so, if we see prolonged job losses, when we see significant market declines, we see losses right here in Las Vegas. We are seeing losses across the state. People come less often. And it would be an absolutely insane thing to happen just so we could play political games.

On the prospect of spending cuts

A Martinez: Are you cutting expenses because of this threat or is it happening?

Zach Conine: Well, at some point, if we start to see revenue declines, we’re going to have to cut expenses. But right now Nevada is facing a very, very good economic situation as a result of the pandemic… And it’s one thing to face a global pandemic and make the tough decisions that Nevadans have had to take during this time. But dealing with a manufactured crisis is frankly just a little disturbing for us.

By preparing for a potential default

A Martinez: What, if anything, is the state preparing for in case? I mean, is it even possible to prepare, given the uncertainty?

Zach Conine: Yes. And we’re starting to think about things like having more money in the bank then there was when there were shutdowns in the federal government before. Sometimes the state has to shell out money to make sure we’re ready to pay the bills that would normally be paid by the federal government. Our concern this time around is that we just don’t know that we can count on them to pay their bills when they are due to the state.

Taylor Haney and Jan Johnson contributed editing.

