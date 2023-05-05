April hiring gains reflect still-resilient U.S. labor market





WASHINGTON — Employers in the Americas added 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy.

The jobless rate fell to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobless rate declined in part, however, as 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed.

In its Friday report, the government noted that while hiring was strong in April, it was much weaker in February and March than it had previously estimated. Job gains for those months were downgraded by a combined total of 149,000. And hourly wages rose last month at the fastest pace since July, which could alarm the Federal Reserve’s inflation fighters. .

The April hiring gain compares with 165,000 in March and 248,000 in February and is still at a level considered sturdy by historical standards. The labor market has remained stable despite the Fed’s aggressive campaign to raise interest rates over the past year to fight inflation. Layoffs are still relatively low, job vacancies relatively high.

Job growth was particularly strong last month among health care businesses, restaurants and bars and a broad category that includes managers, administrators and technical support workers.

In a sign of the benefits of a still tight labor market, black unemployment fell in April to 4.7%, the lowest level on record by the government since 1972.

Broadly speaking, the country’s labor market appears to be entering a more subdued phase, roughly similar to the pace of hiring that preceded the 2020 pandemic recession. Employment gains from February to April marked the the lowest three-month average since January 2021 to date was still slightly above the pre-pandemic pace.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself seemed somewhat mystified this week by the sustainability of labor markets. He and other Fed officials have expressed concern that a robust labor market is putting upward pressure on wages and prices. They hope to achieve a so-called soft landing cooling the economy and the labor market just enough to bring inflation under control, but not so much as to trigger a recession. Most economists doubt the Fed’s success and expect a recession to begin later this year.

Last month, the proportion of Americans who have a job or are looking for one, the so-called labor force participation rate, remained unchanged at 62.6%. The Fed would like to see labor market participation increase: more people in the labor market would likely put downward pressure on wage growth and help contain inflation.

The average hourly wage rose 0.5% from March to April, nearly double what economists had expected.

Wage pressures on inflation are proving to be persistent, wrote Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings, in a research note. And with the voter turnout not improving, this jobs report won’t convince the Fed that it’s got inflation under control.

Ever-higher borrowing costs that the Fed has put in place have weakened some key sectors of the economy, including the housing market. Pounded by higher mortgage rates, existing home sales fell 22% in March from a year earlier. Investment in housing has collapsed over the past year.

American factories are also collapsing. An index produced by the Institute for Supply Management, an organization of purchasing managers, has signaled a contraction in manufacturing for six consecutive months.

Even consumers, who drive around 70% of economic activity and have been spending healthily since the pandemic recession ended three years ago, are showing signs of exhaustion: retail sales have plummeted in February and March after starting the year with a bang.

While the Fed has hiked rates 10 consecutive hikes since March 2022, inflation has slowed from a year-over-year high of 9.1% last June to 5% in March. This is still well above the Fed’s 2% target. But that may mean enough progress, along with signs of a slowing labor market, to persuade the central bank to put rate hikes on hold.

Everything is going in the right direction, said Tom Garretson, senior portfolio strategist at RBC Wealth Management. The Feds have probably done enough.

Fed rate hikes aren’t the only headwind in the economy. Congressional Republicans are threatening to let the federal government default on its debt, refusing to raise the limit on how much it can borrow, unless Democrats agree to deep cuts in federal spending. A first-ever federal debt default would shatter the world’s largest US Treasury bond market and possibly trigger a global financial crisis.

Since March, the US financial system has been rocked by three of the four largest bank failures in US history. Fearing that nervous depositors will withdraw their money, banks are likely to cut lending to conserve cash. Multiplied throughout the banking sector, this trend could cause a credit crisis that would hamper the economy.

Several big tech companies, including Google and Amazon, have announced layoffs this year. Such job cuts, however, have not been widespread enough across the economy to increase the unemployment rate in the United States or the number of people filing for unemployment benefits. One reason is that many tech workers who were laid off quickly landed new jobs.

Pinnacol Assurance, a workers’ compensation insurance company in Denver, has hired 100 people in the past year and now has about 700 employees. Some of the newcomers to Pinnacol had been laid off by technology companies.

They’re double-dipping, said Tim Johnson, the company’s chief human resources officer. They get a severance package and they get a paycheck.

Mike Trepper, CEO of Pasco Kids First in New Port Richey, Fla., agreed that a significant number of job seekers still have plenty of options.

His nonprofit, which helps child victims of abuse, recently lost two employees, including a therapist who took a better-paying job in private practice.

Some employers, however, are reporting signs that labor shortages may be starting to ease. Gaston Curk, co-founder of OSM Worldwide, an e-commerce parcel carrier based in Glendale Heights, Ill., has seen a 55% increase in the number of applicants for job vacancies over the past six months.

Curk attributed the increase, in part, to more people re-entering the workforce as well as an increase in the company’s starting salary.

Lisa Mason, another human resources manager at Pinnacol, noticed that workers are not as willing to change jobs as they were a few months ago.

We see individuals not jumping as much as we have seen before, she said. They get attached a bit to see what’s happening in the market, what’s happening with the economy.

____

AP Retail Writer Anne DInnocenzio in New York contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/april-jobs-report-point-us-labor-markets-resilience-99098103 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos